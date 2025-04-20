Yankees will have to survive a few days without Aaron Judge’s new setup man

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees were rolling early on Saturday before things took a painful turn—literally. In what became a chaotic 10–8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Bombers also lost one of their most valuable bats in the lineup when Ben Rice took a fastball off his left elbow.

Rice immediately winced in pain and was pulled from the game, and while postgame X-rays came back negative, he was diagnosed with a bone bruise that will sideline him for a few days.

A Costly Hit in More Ways Than One

Rice has been a revelation this season. The 25-year-old lefty slugger, filling the designated hitter role, has become a staple at the top of the Yankees’ order. Whether hitting leadoff or second, his production has been undeniable.

In the leadoff spot, Rice has a .947 OPS and is getting on base at over a 39% clip. When bumped to second in the lineup—just ahead of Aaron Judge—he’s somehow been even better. He’s hitting .375 with a .412 on-base percentage in that slot, consistently setting the table and adding pressure to opposing pitchers before they even face Judge.

That’s what makes his absence such a blow. The Yankees finally found a spark plug, and now they’ll have to find a way to replicate his value while he heals up.

Yankees Likely to Lean on Grisham in Rice’s Absence

In the short term, manager Aaron Boone could slide Aaron Judge into the DH role more frequently, protecting the slugger while freeing up a spot in the outfield. That’s where Trent Grisham comes in.

Grisham has been swinging a hot bat lately, and his defense remains top-tier. He’s already flashed his glove in several big moments this year, and now he’ll have a chance to take on a larger offensive role, at least temporarily.

Still, Rice’s absence won’t be easy to mask. The Yankees were finally seeing the rewards of patience with a young hitter who consistently made hard contact and worked counts like a seasoned vet.

For now, the hope is that rest and treatment get him back in the batter’s box sooner rather than later. Because if the Yankees are going to continue climbing, they’ll need Ben Rice at the top of that ladder.