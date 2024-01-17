Yankees will have to splash about $20 million to land former Astros bullpen arm

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been linked to a number of bullpen arms over the past few weeks, but most recently, former Houston Astro Hector Neris has been their source of intrigue.

Neris is coming off one of his best seasons as a professional, but at 34 years old, the Yankees likely aren’t willing to drop a boatload of cash to bring him in long-term. Having recorded a 1.71 ERA, 10.14 strikeouts per nine, a 90.5% left-on-base rate, and a 31.8% ground ball rate across 68.1 innings this past season.

The Yankees could certainly utilize a player that has playoff experience. With a rather young bullpen and lacking that level of familiarity in high-leverage situations, Neris would offer the Bombers a reliable option.

However, a long-term deal is likely off the table, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes that a two-year, $20 million deal is realistic and it’s possible the Yankees could bite.

The Yankees Shouldn’t Overpay

Neris rejected an $8.5 million player option for the 2024 season to stick with Houston, looking for a deal a bit more lucrative. A slight increase in salary and an extra year tacked on would be sufficient, but the Yanks may have to live with the fact that a reduction in efficiency could occur.

Neris’ value is arguably at an all-time high. Previous to 2023, he hadn’t recorded a sub 3.00 ERA since 2019 with the Philadelphia Phillies. The inconsistencies certainly pose a few issues, and the Yankees have managed to get substantial value out of bullpen arms at a much cheaper price point.

Giving him $10 million per season for two years is a risky move, but if the Yankees value his experience, which includes 14.1 innings in the playoffs, it could be worthwhile.