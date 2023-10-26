Yankees will have to fend off home-town rival for 2 impact players

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have been linked to some of the most prominent names on the free agent and trade market over the past few weeks. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as their city rivals, the New York Mets, have also entered the conversation.

Whether the target is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the acclaimed international pitcher transitioning to MLB, or superstar lefty slugger Juan Soto, the Mets have matched the Yankees step for step. With a robust farm system at their disposal, the Mets are poised to make compelling offers for some of baseball’s premier talents.

Soto Fits Yankees, and Padres May Be Willing to Trade Him

The Yankees recognize that Soto is a perfect fit for their team. The San Diego Padres are unlikely to secure him with the substantial deal he anticipates in next year’s free agency, so they may be open for business. The Padres may prefer to trade him now, capitalizing on his value in exchange for promising prospects. With preliminary trade discussions already in motion, there are undeniable stirrings in the market.

Soto, fresh off another commanding season and celebrating his 25th birthday on Wednesday, boasts impressive stats, including a .275 batting average and a .410 OBP. His season record, punctuated by 35 home runs and 109 RBIs, underscores his offensive prowess, somewhat offsetting his less stellar defensive capabilities.

The Quest for Youth and Durability: Soto Ticks All Boxes

The Yankees’ strategy leans towards embracing youth and durability, qualities that Soto embodies. His track record—participating in at least 150 games over his last four full seasons (with the exception of the Covid-shortened season)—speaks volumes. The franchise’s previous investments in players like Josh Donaldson and Carlos Rodon, considering their susceptibility to injuries and age-related declines vis-a-vis their salaries, have not paid off as expected.

Yamamoto Offers Fresh Promise on the Mound

Yoshinobu Yamamoto presents another thrilling prospect. At just 25, he has already demonstrated remarkable consistency, pitching at least 170 innings across three consecutive seasons. His recent stint in the JPPL was particularly noteworthy, marked by a stellar 1.21 ERA, 169 strikeouts, and a mere 22 earned runs, signaling his readiness for the major leagues. Many speculate that Yamamoto has the potential to emerge as the team’s frontline starter once Gerrit Cole’s performance starts to wane.

Financial Muscle: Mets Lead, But Yankees Aren’t Far Behind

In terms of financial prowess, the Mets are in a formidable position. Backed by owner Steve Cohen’s seemingly inexhaustible resources, they could easily dominate this off-season. Their recent high-profile trades involving Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander suggest they’re gearing up for more headline-grabbing moves. These could include a trade for Soto or signing Yamamoto, leaving the Yankees to consider alternatives like reacquiring former pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

Though Cohen’s hedge fund fortifies the Mets, the Yankees aren’t financially constrained either. Their capacity to execute high-value deals is well-known, and despite Cohen’s decision not to vie for Aaron Judge, he won’t be extending any courtesies to the Yankees for talents like Yamamoto.