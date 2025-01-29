Yankees were reportedly ready to DFA struggling veteran before captain’s intervention

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Judge is known for his imposing presence on the field, but his impact on the New York Yankees stretches far beyond the batter’s box. As the team’s captain, Judge’s leadership carries weight, and it turns out that his voice also resonates in decisions off the field.

He’s become something of an unofficial consultant, offering his opinions on potential moves and roster adjustments. His influence is clear, but recent reports suggest that this power might be steering the Yankees in the wrong direction.

A Questionable Intervention: DJ LeMahieu’s Fate

Recent chatter from Barstool Sports’ Eric Hubbs claims that the Yankees were set to designate DJ LeMahieu for assignment last season when the team called up Jasson Domínguez. However, Judge, alongside a few other veterans, reportedly stepped in to prevent the move. The reason? Judge believes LeMahieu can still be a contributor if he’s fully healthy.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On the surface, it’s easy to see why Judge would advocate for LeMahieu. The two have shared the clubhouse since LeMahieu’s arrival in 2019, and the veteran infielder has been a solid presence during that time. But a deeper look at LeMahieu’s recent performance paints a different picture, one that raises questions about whether Judge’s intervention was in the best interest of the team.

The Decline of DJ LeMahieu

LeMahieu’s decline has been swift and noticeable. Back in 2019 and 2020, he was playing like an MVP candidate, earning serious consideration with his bat. But since then, the numbers have been on a downward trajectory. In 2021, he posted a 101 wRC+, which was just barely above league average, and in 2022, that figure improved slightly to 115.

However, 2023 was a real warning sign. With a wRC+ of just 99, LeMahieu was already playing below average. But 2024? That’s when things really fell off a cliff. With a wRC+ of 52 in 228 plate appearances, LeMahieu found himself among the worst regulars in the league. While injuries certainly played a part in his struggles, it’s hard to overlook the fact that his overall production cratered.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Tough Decisions

If Judge truly has the team’s best interests at heart, he might want to reconsider getting involved in roster decisions like this one. At the end of the day, a player’s performance on the field should drive these calls, not sentiment or loyalty. The Yankees need to prioritize production over past relationships if they’re going to contend. If the rumors hold any weight, the hope is that Judge’s influence won’t prevent the team from making the tough but necessary decisions moving forward.