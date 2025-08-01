Yankees were on the 1-yard line to land 2022 CY Young award winner in blockbuster deadline deal

The New York Yankees walked away from the trade deadline feeling like they had slugged a home run rather than whiffing.

They fortified their bullpen with three high-leverage arms, added infield reinforcements, and secured versatile utility players to strengthen depth.

The roster now looks far more complete than it did just a week ago, giving fans hope for a late-season surge.

However, the one area that remained untouched — starting pitching — looms as a possible Achilles’ heel for this postseason push.

On a post-deadline conference call, general manager Brian Cashman admitted that acquiring a rotation arm was a top priority.

“We try to improve every aspect of the club, and this is what we have to show for these efforts,” Cashman said.

“We certainly knocked on many doors regarding potential starting pitching, but, obviously, we weren’t able to match up in that category.”

Yankees pursued Sandy Alcantara as their big swing

According to Empire Sports Media MLB insider Ryan Garcia, the Yankees’ primary rotation target was Miami ace Sandy Alcantara — and they got close to landing him.

The 29-year-old right-hander has endured a rocky year with a 6.36 ERA across 109 innings in his first season post-Tommy John.

Despite the poor surface numbers, the Yankees saw a bounce-back candidate — a Cy Young-caliber arm waiting for fine-tuning.

Alcantara’s contract made him even more enticing, with team control through 2028 and a 2027 club option at a modest figure.

The Marlins, however, held firm, unwilling to sell low on a pitcher they believe can regain form with more recovery time.

Miami likely envisions a scenario where Alcantara rebounds by next season, allowing them to capitalize on peak trade value.

For New York, the failed pursuit was the lone blemish on an otherwise aggressive and calculated trade deadline.

Bullpen reinforcements could help mask rotation concerns

While the Yankees didn’t add a starter, they transformed their bullpen into one of the deepest units in the league.

Three controllable relievers now slot into high-leverage roles, giving manager Aaron Boone the flexibility to shorten games if needed.

This approach can soften rotation shortcomings, particularly with Luis Gil expected to return from the injured list this weekend.

The Yankees are essentially betting that strong bullpen arms and timely offense can compensate for the lack of a new starter.

If their rotation holds together even modestly, the reinforced relief corps could carry them through tight late-season battles.

Eyes on the AL East as Yankees push forward

The Yankees now sit 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East standings, chasing a critical turnaround.

They enter a soft stretch of their schedule with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins that feels like a must-sweep.

A dominant showing could help them claw back ground in the division and regain momentum for a September push.

Toronto surged past New York in July, making every series from here on out feel like a playoff audition.

The Yankees know they’ve built a stronger club, but without that extra rotation piece, the margin for error remains slim.