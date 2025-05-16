Yankees were blind-sided by superstar slugger departing: ‘They were number one’

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

You can almost feel the electricity humming through the city’s veins. Not from the subways this time—but from the heartbreak.

Juan Soto, the Bronx’s once-hopeful hero, is stepping into Yankee Stadium this weekend. Only now, he’s not wearing navy blue.

He’s a Met.

When Soto turned down $760 million from the New York Yankees in the offseason, fans weren’t just surprised—they were gutted. This wasn’t a standard free agency swing-and-miss. This was personal.

For three nights, Yankee Stadium won’t just host baseball games—it’ll echo with unresolved emotion. Every pitch to Soto will carry the weight of a love story gone sideways.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yankees and Mets battled fiercely for Soto’s heart

In the world of big-league courtship, few pursuits have been as public—and painful—as the Yankees’ attempt to keep Soto.

After helping carry the Yankees to the World Series, only to fall just short, Soto seemed destined to return. His bat lit up the postseason. His swagger brought a sense of destiny. Fans assumed it was only a matter of dollars and decimals.

Then came the Mets. With pockets just as deep and hearts perhaps more persuasive, they crept into the picture.

Despite telling John Heyman that the Yankees were “number one,” Soto chose differently. “We couldn’t get it done,” he said, sparking confusion and frustration.

It was a decision that, like a plot twist in a romance novel, left Yankees fans staring blankly at the page, unsure what they missed.

A family-first vibe helped seal the deal for the Mets

The allure of the Mets wasn’t just about the money—though being outbid certainly hurt the Bombers’ case.

The Mets pitched more than a contract. They sold a culture. A family-centered environment. A clubhouse where Soto wouldn’t just be a star—he’d be the star.

It was less Wall Street, more Brooklyn backyard BBQ. Less tradition, more momentum. A team on the rise, looking to crown a new king.

That vision clearly resonated with Soto, who saw beyond legacy and instead focused on fit.

In the end, it wasn’t betrayal. It was a baseball decision. But try telling that to the guy in Section 209 who just returned his Soto Yankees jersey.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Numbers don’t lie—but neither does the crowd

So far, Soto’s been productive—just not his usual otherworldly self. A 139 wRC+ and eight home runs by mid-May, however, are nothing to scoff at.

But for someone who once bent the arc of a postseason, it feels quieter. Maybe he’s still settling in. Maybe he’s just waiting for October.

The Yankees, meanwhile, lead baseball in offensive production. The lineup, somehow, hasn’t missed a beat without him.

Yet the sting lingers. Come playoff time, when every at-bat feels like a career, fans may remember who they once had—and who chose to leave.

Friday night will be a verdict dressed as a baseball game

This weekend’s Subway Series won’t be just another chapter in the cross-town rivalry. It will be a public reckoning.

Soto’s welcome—or lack thereof—will echo louder than any stat. Cheers? Boos? A complicated blend of both?

The crowd will speak its truth. And no matter what happens between the lines, the emotional scoreboard might matter most.

In baseball, like in love, sometimes the one who got away shows up at your door. Only this time, he’s swinging for the other team.

