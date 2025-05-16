Yankees’ left-handed slugger might be on the verge of an offensive explosion

Sometimes, a storm brews in silence—just below the surface, building energy and waiting to erupt. That’s exactly where Yankees‘ Austin Wells is right now.

The 25-year-old catcher hasn’t made national headlines yet, but he’s been on the verge of something big for weeks.

While his numbers may not jump off the page, a closer look at the data tells a different story entirely.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Power without consistency—but the signs are there

Wells is currently slashing .213/.276/.472 on the season, which doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence on the surface.

But he’s already launched eight home runs, and power like that from a catcher is rare and valuable.

In fact, Wells is above average in average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage. He’s making loud contact—he just needs more of it.

His bat speed is sitting in the 74th percentile, which means he’s got the tools to handle high-velocity pitching.

The real issue has been plate discipline. Wells is chasing too often, and his walk rate sits at just 6.9%, far lower than the 11.4% he posted last season.

The adjustments are already underway

That poor walk rate may not last much longer.

Over the past week, Wells has a .350 OBP with a .500 slugging percentage and an .850 OPS, showing clear signs of an offensive turnaround.

He’s striking out just 20% of the time, and if he can pair that with a bit more patience, the Yankees might have a breakout slugger on their hands.

Despite the inconsistencies, Wells owns a 104 wRC+, meaning he’s already 4% better than the league average offensively. That’s with all his struggles included.

Framing the future with elite defense

Even when the bat isn’t clicking, Wells is making his impact felt on defense.

He ranks in the 100th percentile in pitch framing with three catcher framing runs, tied for the best in baseball.

His 46.9% strike rate ranks him 13th among all catchers, offering the Yankees tremendous value behind the plate.

Interestingly, his catching partner J.C. Escarra currently leads the league in strike rate at 53%, with two framing runs of his own.

Between the two, the Yankees might just have the best defensive tandem at catcher in the sport.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

What it means for the Yankees moving forward

Wells’ ability to hit the ball hard and frame at an elite level means he doesn’t need to be perfect—he just needs to be consistent.

If he finds the middle ground with his discipline while maintaining his raw power, he could become one of the most valuable two-way catchers in baseball.

The Yankees are already one of the best teams in the league. With Wells finding his groove, they could get even better.

