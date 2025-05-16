Yankees’ high profile pitcher is surging back from the dead

There was a time not long ago when Devin Williams looked like another high-priced bullpen gamble gone wrong for the New York Yankees.

But baseball, like life, is about timing—and suddenly, Williams might be finding his again.

When the Yankees traded for him from the Milwaukee Brewers, the expectation was clear: he’d be the hammer in the ninth inning, anchoring a staff built for October.

Now, after a brutal start, he’s showing signs of becoming that trusted closer again.

Early struggles that raised alarm bells

The numbers were downright brutal out of the gate.

Williams posted an 8.36 ERA across his first 14 innings, walking an eye-popping 7.07 batters per nine innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His left on-base rate sat at just 44.4%, a stat that underscored his inability to get out of jams.

He wasn’t giving up homers—surprisingly, none yet this year—but the walks made every appearance feel like walking a tightrope without a net.

It wasn’t what the Yankees had in mind for a pitcher expected to lock down games late.

Encouraging signs in recent outings

Despite the ugly stat line, Williams is trending in the right direction.

Over his past three appearances, he’s allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

It’s a small sample, but for a reliever trying to reset his rhythm, small victories matter.

More importantly, the advanced data suggests he’s shaking off the rust. Williams ranks in the 83rd percentile in whiff rate and an impressive 92nd percentile in both hard-hit rate and average exit velocity.

He’s not getting shelled—he’s simply losing the zone at times.

But if the command returns, the elite stuff is still there. The Yankees just have to help him keep it locked in.

Why he’s still the key to October

In a bullpen stacked with flamethrowers and high-leverage arms, Williams brings something unique: deception.

His changeup remains one of the most unhittable pitches in baseball, and when it’s paired with a steady fastball, he’s a nightmare for right-handed batters.

The Yankees don’t need perfection—they need composure. If Williams can reduce the free passes and trust his stuff, he can be the piece that finishes off postseason wins.

After all, his expected metrics hint at better results than the box scores suggest.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Yankees are rebuilding him at the right time

Confidence is everything in baseball. For the Yankees, the goal now is to keep giving Williams opportunities to build it back.

His last few appearances are promising, and if he keeps trending upward, he could be peaking just as the playoff race heats up.

For a team with championship dreams, having your closer back from the dead might be the ultimate comeback story.

