Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-5 walk-off win over Orioles

May 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts to hitting a sacrifice fly ball against the Baltimore Orioles during the tenth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees emerged as victors from an adrenaline-charged clash with the Orioles on Tuesday night. They rallied back from a 0-4 deficit to pull off an exhilarating 6-5 triumph in extra innings.

Gerrit Cole may not have been at his best, but the team rose to the occasion, rallying around him. After his departure, the bullpen showcased their exceptional form, and the offense kept pushing forward. Volpe made his debut with a career-first walk-off, contributing to the Yanks’ remarkable performance this month.

The Yankee’s bullpen proved their mettle

Cole pitched for 5 innings, leaving with runners on first and second in the 5th. He seemed to be struggling with an issue, yet to be disclosed. His performance was subpar, with only two strikeouts from 99 pitches, three walks, and five runs conceded over five innings, including two home runs.

While this was one of his weaker starts this season, I am not concerned about his long-term form and look forward to his rebound in the next outing.

Ron took over after Cole’s exit in the 6th. Despite conceding one of Cole’s inherited runners due to a couple of soft contact grounders, Ron struck out two in his two innings with his trademark outstanding changeup, appearing as locked in as ever.

Following Ron, Wandy delivered a shutout inning, continuing his impressive form. With his season ERA now down to 1.83, he has been one of Brian Cashman’s most successful recent acquisitions.

Michael King extended the bullpen’s stellar performance with two dominant innings, helping the Yanks stay in the game. With three strikeouts, he prevented the Orioles from advancing their ghost-runner from second in the 10th.

The offense kept the momentum till the end

The offense started off slow but gained momentum when it mattered most. Aaron Judge stole the show with a pivotal solo home run in the bottom of the 9th. The reigning AL MVP now has 14 home runs this season and boasts a 1.052 OPS. He has been absolutely sensational since his return from the IL. His presence in the lineup is an undeniable game-changer, and it’s hard to understand why some fans question his contribution.

Rizzo also had a standout performance, reaching base three times and hitting a critical double to keep us competitive in the later stages. Enjoying a career-best year in pinstripes, he now has a .921 OPS and ranks among the best in several baseball categories.

Harrison Bader’s out-of-this-world performance displayed his exceptional defense and improved batting. He delivered a solo home run, performed brilliantly in center, and notched a base hit.

Volpe shone with a walk-off deep sac-fly in the bottom of the 10th, securing the Yanks’ victory. With impressive performance at such a young age, he shows immense promise for the future. Jake Bauers contributed with a pinch-hit double, and Gleyber Torres hit a couple of singles and earned a walk after a stellar plate appearance.

Looking forward, Nestor Cortes is set to kick off the next game in the series tomorrow evening. He hopes to build on his previous impressive outing and remind everyone why he was dubbed “The People’s Ace” last season.

With a record of 30-20, the Yankees are playing outstanding ball and are now only 5.0 games behind the Rays in the first place. This performance reflects the potential we anticipated from this team, and with Rodón on the horizon, things may yet get even better.