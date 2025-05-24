Yankees vs. Rockies, May 24: Time to lean on the ace and take care of business

It felt like a punch to the gut.

The New York Yankees, a team built to chase rings, fell flat on Friday night to the Colorado Rockies — a club with nine wins and 42 losses.

That wasn’t just a hiccup. That was a stinging reminder that no matter how dominant a team may look on paper, complacency can flip the script in a flash.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the worst offenses in history

To call the Rockies a bad offensive team would be generous. This is historically dreadful baseball.

Colorado has managed just 43 home runs all season, posting a .219 batting average and .286 on-base percentage.

Their slugging rate sits at .361, and their 66 wRC+ ranks dead last in Major League Baseball by a wide margin.

In terms of WAR, they’re not just hovering near zero — they’re sinking fast with a league-worst -2.9.

Simply put, the Rockies don’t win games. And when they do, it’s usually because the other team gave it away.

A golden opportunity with Fried on the mound

The Yankees will counter Saturday’s matchup with their ace, Max Fried, who’s been masterful in 2025.

Fried boasts a 1.29 ERA over 62.2 innings and continues to dominate with elite command and pitch sequencing.

He faces off against Kyle Freeland, a lefty who owns a 5.68 ERA and a winless 0–6 record this season.

Freeland has been a soft spot in Colorado’s rotation, serving up plenty of hittable pitches. In his last four starts before a decent outing against the Phillies, he surrendered 17 earned runs.

This is the exact kind of pitcher the Yankees’ power-packed lineup should feast on — if they’re patient enough.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A test of focus, not firepower

The Yankees didn’t lose Friday night because they were overmatched. They lost because they didn’t execute.

Against a team like the Rockies, it’s not about grit or grinding out one-run games. It’s about discipline, pitch selection, and taking advantage of mistakes.

Freeland lives in the zone and doesn’t have overpowering stuff. If the Yankees chase, they bail him out. If they wait, they’ll light him up.

Keeping pace in a tight AL race

The American League East isn’t slowing down. The Red Sox and Blue Jays are both five games behind but could catch up in a hurry.

Every game — especially layups like this — matters.

Winning Saturday isn’t about pride or revenge. It’s about doing what a contender is supposed to do: bury weaker teams and move on.

Anything less feels like failure.

