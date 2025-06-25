Yankees’ veteran infielder went from recovery project to liability

The New York Yankees were hopeful that DJ LeMahieu could turn back the clock and reclaim some of his past offensive consistency this season.

Early on, there were flashes — a few timely hits, solid contact, and the quiet confidence he’s always carried at the plate.

But as the sample size has grown, the results have started to paint a different picture, and it’s not particularly encouraging.

LeMahieu’s offensive profile isn’t playoff-caliber anymore

Across 99 at-bats this season, LeMahieu is slashing .242/.318/.333 with a .651 OPS, good for just an 89 wRC+.

That places him 11% below league average offensively, and for a contending Yankees team, that margin matters.

While his batting average is decent, the lack of power and limited on-base output has capped his impact.

The 35-year-old isn’t striking out much, and his contact quality remains strong — 92.4 mph average exit velocity is no joke.

But good contact only means so much when it’s not turning into meaningful production on the scoreboard or in key situations.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Plate discipline and versatility still bring value — just not as a starter

LeMahieu still has one of the better batting eyes on the team and remains a reliable glove across multiple infield positions.

His 49.3% hard-hit rate shows there’s still juice in the swing — he’s just not doing enough damage with those balls in play.

The more logical outcome here is a shift back into a utility role where he can rotate between third, second, and first base.

At this stage of his career, that might be the most sustainable path for both LeMahieu and the Yankees’ playoff ambitions.

Trying to force him into an everyday role feels like asking a veteran car to run a marathon at full speed every night.

Yankees will likely be active at the deadline — LeMahieu’s role depends on it

The front office will need to address infield production if they want to hang with elite postseason offenses come October.

A player like Eugenio Suárez could help fill the void, especially if Jazz Chisholm moves back to second base.

Those types of upgrades would naturally reduce LeMahieu’s role — and that might not be a bad thing for anyone involved.

A reduced workload could help keep him fresh and provide more defensive stability in late-game spots or during injuries.

Plus, his experience makes him a valuable presence in the clubhouse during high-stakes situations, even if he’s not starting.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have to be honest about where LeMahieu fits now

There’s no shame in a graceful transition for a veteran like DJ LeMahieu, who’s given this franchise plenty over the years.

But the Yankees can’t let sentiment cloud a roster decision that could decide postseason outcomes in a tight playoff race.

They need more power, more consistency, and a lineup that doesn’t sag at the corners — even if that means tough calls.

READ MORE: The Yankees’ top contact hitter just completely fell off a cliff