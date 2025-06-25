The Yankees’ top contact hitter just completely fell off a cliff

The New York Yankees knew they weren’t getting the MVP version of Paul Goldschmidt, but they were hoping for something close — and they got it early.

Over the first couple months of the season, Goldschmidt looked like the ideal veteran addition, steadying the lineup with timely power.

But as June rolled in, so did the regression, and Goldschmidt’s bat has cooled to the point of genuine concern.

Goldschmidt’s June swoon comes at a tough time for the Yankees

In the month of June, Paul Goldschmidt is hitting just .147 with a .210 on-base percentage and .253 slugging.

That’s a sharp drop from his season line of .288/.346/.432, which is still respectable over 78 games played.

Despite the slump, Goldschmidt’s .778 OPS and 8 home runs keep him 22% above league average in weighted production (wRC+).

Still, the Yankees were counting on him to be a force in the middle of the order — especially with RISP.

When he’s going well, he’s the type of hitter who can shift the energy of an entire inning with one swing.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Veteran presence still matters despite recent struggles

Even though the power has dipped and the strikeouts have crept up, Goldschmidt remains vital to the Yankees’ lineup construction.

He’s still an upgrade over recent first base options and brings a veteran calm to high-pressure at-bats the Yankees have lacked.

When runners are in scoring position, Goldschmidt continues to deliver — showing he’s not completely lost at the plate.

That kind of presence is hard to replicate, especially when the games get tighter and the stakes start to rise.

Like a classic car showing some wear, he may not be flashy, but there’s value in experience under the hood.

Plate discipline gives reason for optimism moving forward

One of the more encouraging signs is that Goldschmidt’s plate discipline hasn’t totally cratered, even as the bat has cooled.

He’s not chasing wildly or whiffing at alarming rates, suggesting the slump is more timing-based than a total breakdown.

His walk rate remains passable and his ability to stay alive in counts still helps wear down opposing pitchers.

The Yankees are confident that a veteran like Goldschmidt can self-correct, especially with adjustments from the hitting staff.

They just need it to happen sooner rather than later, with the All-Star break fast approaching and the standings tightening.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Will he still make the All-Star team?

A few weeks ago, Paul Goldschmidt looked like a lock for the Midsummer Classic, reminding fans of his perennial All-Star form.

Now, his candidacy is on shakier ground, with other first basemen heating up as he hits a rough stretch.

But baseball is a marathon, not a sprint, and one solid week can swing the narrative right back in his favor.

For the Yankees, though, the All-Star vote is secondary — what matters most is getting their first baseman back on track.

