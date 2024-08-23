Yankees’ veteran infielder quietly turning up the heat as playoffs approach

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the Yankees‘ offense has been inconsistent this season. While the star sluggers are capable of carrying the team, winning a championship requires a full team effort.

The Yankees are hoping some of their veteran players can break out of prolonged slumps, but time is running out for players like Alex Verdugo to turn things around. However, others are beginning to step up and show signs of improvement.

The Yankees are Finally Getting more From Gleyber Torres

Notably, veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres, who is in a contract year, has been excellent in August, hitting .277 with a .368 OBP. These are his best numbers of the season, coming at the perfect time as the Yankees approach the final month of the regular season and prepare for a hopeful postseason run.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Yankees hold a 1.5-game lead in the American League East over the Baltimore Orioles. They have a prime opportunity to extend that lead as they prepare to face one of the worst teams in baseball, the Colorado Rockies.

Yankees’ Chance to Extend Lead Against Struggling Rockies

The Rockies are at the bottom of the NL West, 29 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, and have lost their last two games with a season run differential of -205. The Yankees have the talent to dominate them, and a series sweep could provide a substantial lead in the division.

Torres has played a significant role in the Yankees’ recent success, particularly in the leadoff spot. The 27-year-old is hitting .238/.316/.348 this season, with 10 homers and 45 RBIs, a 21% strikeout rate, and a 10% walk rate. While his slugging metrics have dipped, his plate discipline has improved, as evidenced by his 89th-percentile chase rate. He has provided the Yankees with much-needed production at the top of the order.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Challenges and Torres’ Resurgence

Defensively, Torres has had his struggles this year, showing volatility once again. Over 1,051.2 innings at second base, he has recorded -9 defensive runs saved and -4 outs above average. Though he has improved recently, the damage from earlier in the season remains. However, if Torres can maintain his current form through the playoffs, his regular-season struggles will likely be forgotten.

Reinforcements on the Way: Chisholm and Rizzo

The Yankees expect Jazz Chisholm to return either this weekend or at the start of next week after demoting Oswald Peraza back to Triple-A following Thursday’s win. Chisholm’s return to third base will add much-needed offensive firepower and energy on the base paths. With the infield heating up and the potential return of Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees are poised to strengthen their lineup just in time for the playoff push.