Yankees option young infielder for what could be a huge boost

Oswald Peraza was optioned by the New York Yankees after their win over the Cleveland Guardians this past afternoon, and while this is disappointing news for the 24-year-old infielder, it’s an indicator of some great news. Jazz Chisholm is eligible to come off of the IL tomorrow as the Yankees kick off a weekend series against the Colorado Rockies, and this could mean that they’re going to activate him. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins in what turned out to be their biggest trade, Chisholm provided a huge punch thanks to his powerful bat and blistering speed.

With a chance to potentially get some separation in the AL East with an easier part of the Yankees’ schedule coming up, Jazz Chisholm could be one of many names the Yankees get back from the IL in the coming weeks.

Yankees Send Down Oswald Peraza, Could Activate Jazz Chisholm

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

It was a solid stint in the big leagues for Oswald Peraza, who was a weak-side platoon infielder who played against left-handed pitchers. In his four starts, he had a .773 OPS and 114 wRC+, belting his fourth career Major League home run and making some nice plays at third base as well. It was clear that his stint with the team would be a short one after news broke that Jazz Chisholm’s UCL injury wouldn’t require surgery, and he mentioned not feeling any pain after some batting practice yesterday.

A bittersweet moment for Oswald Peraza, he’ll head back to Scranton with some confidence hopefully after showing that he can serve a role on a team in their infield, but the headline will be who the Yankees replace him with. Jazz Chisholm had a 194 wRC+ with the Yankees before hitting the IL, and with how bad DJ LeMahieu has been this season for this team they’re desperate to have their everyday third baseman back in the mix.

READ MORE: Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-0 win over Guardians

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After a brutal loss to the Guardians on Tuesday to open their homestand, the Yankees rattled off two-straight victories to win the series, and it’s propelled them back into first place. It seems that they and the Orioles will go back and forth for the AL East down the stretch, but the Yankees might have a chance to build some momentum if they’re able to get some injured pieces back online ahead of October.

Ian Hamilton, Cody Poteet, Clarke Schmidt, Lou Trivino, and Anthony Rizzo will all be in Somerset this weekend rehabbing, and that’ll open the door for the Yankees to get some pitching and infield help. The rotation and bullpen have been better as of late, but they’re going to need their pitching staff to be rock solid and support an offense that ranks near the top of the sport in runs scored and team OPS.