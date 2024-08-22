Yankees: Good news and bad news from 6-0 win over Guardians

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees faced off against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday to wrap up a three-game series. Winning two of the three games, the Bombers showcased their offense, scoring 14 runs combined in their two consecutive victories. They capped the series with a dominant 6–0 performance on Thursday, with ace Gerrit Cole on the mound.

Gerrit Cole Shines for the Yankees

Cole has been excellent over his last few starts. Despite walking five batters in the win, he managed to go six scoreless innings and struck out two batters. In his last three appearances, Cole has only given up three combined runs over 17 innings, boasting a 1.59 ERA in August. It seems as though the Yankees have their star pitcher back at just the right time, with the postseason looming as September approaches.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Firepower from the Yankees’ Middle Order

Offensively, the Yankees recorded six hits and enjoyed a big game from the middle of their lineup. Aaron Judge hit his 48th home run of the season (putting him on pace for 61), collecting two runs on the day. Giancarlo Stanton added a three-run homer in the fifth inning, sending the ball 417 feet to centerfield.

In addition to the power duo, Austin Wells contributed an RBI, and Anthony Volpe picked up a hit and two walks, raising his on-base percentage to .303 and nudging it above the 30% mark.

Bullpen Delivers a Strong Performance

As for the pitching, the bullpen looked solid. Tim Hill, Luke Weaver, and Michael Tonkin combined to pitch three innings without allowing a hit, striking out four batters. Despite the strong overall performance, starting left fielder Alex Verdugo once again failed to get on base and hasn’t collected a hit in four games.

A Call for Change: Jasson Dominguez’s Potential Promotion

At some point, the Yankees will need to consider promoting Jasson Dominguez permanently in September, as they need an offensive spark in left field. Verdugo is having one of his worst seasons as a professional in a contract year. On the other hand, second baseman Gleyber Torres has been performing well, collecting a hit and two walks from the leadoff spot on Thursday, along with making a beautiful defensive double play to stifle any offensive threat from Cleveland.