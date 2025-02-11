Yankees’ veteran infielder is ‘healthy’ after back-to-back down seasons

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are facing a bit of a conundrum when it comes to filling the third base position for the 2025 season. Manager Aaron Boone recently revealed that they’ll be holding an open competition for the hot corner, with DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza all in the mix. While there’s a possibility the team could bring in an external option through trade or free agency, it’s a bit concerning that these three are the leading candidates.

The Yankees’ Talent Pool at Third Base

At first glance, it’s not exactly a lineup of heavy hitters. Peraza, the youngest of the bunch, has shown flashes of power and speed, but he hasn’t yet proven himself as a consistent above-average hitter in the majors. Cabrera, on the other hand, thrives as a versatile utility player, which may be where his value truly lies, not as an everyday third baseman. His strengths come in his flexibility rather than his ability to lock down a single position.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

LeMahieu, though a more experienced option, has his own set of challenges. His contract is a bit of a factor here—he’s set to make $15 million in both 2025 and 2026, which likely means the Yankees will give him multiple opportunities to prove he can still be a starter. But here’s the catch: he’s 36 now, and his recent performance raises plenty of questions.

LeMahieu’s Struggles: A Shadow of His Former Self

Once considered one of the league’s most reliable hitters, LeMahieu’s decline has been hard to ignore. Injuries in 2024, including a fractured foot and a hip issue, didn’t help his cause. He’s reportedly healthy as the Yankees begin spring training, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, the fact that LeMahieu’s offensive numbers have significantly dropped off is hard to ignore. Last year, he was one of the worst regulars in the league, finishing with a wRC+ of just 52 (league-average is 100), and an abysmal -0.5 fWAR.

His slash line of .204/.269/.259 over 228 plate appearances is tough to digest. With only two home runs, it’s clear that his power has completely disappeared. He wasn’t much better in 2023, barely returning league-average performance with a 99 wRC+.

The silver lining for LeMahieu is his defense—he’s still solid in the field, which might be his last hope to keep the third base job. But let’s face it, if the Yankees want to be competitive, his offense will need to bounce back, or they’ll have to look elsewhere.

The Groundball Issue

One of the biggest red flags for LeMahieu is his groundball rate. He hit nearly two grounders for every fly ball last season, a clear indication that his ability to elevate the ball is severely diminished. For a team like the Yankees, who thrive on power, this doesn’t fit their identity.

Unless LeMahieu can rediscover his offensive form, especially with the bat, it’s hard to see him holding onto the third base spot. His defense can only carry him so far, and at 36, time might be catching up with him.