Yankees ‘very interested’ in postseason No. 2 free-agent starter

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are doing their homework on multiple fronts in free agency and the trade market. The blow of losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets is still being felt, but the Bombers have the ability to complete a positive offseason depending on what they do (and don’t do).

Yankees reportedly interested in Max Fried

Right now, the Yankees have open dialogue on many fronts with fee-agent starters, relievers, some hitters, and a few potential trades as well. It’s safe to say they won’t leave the Winter Meetings without making at least one move.

That move could very well be free agent left-hander Max Fried. The owner of a career 3.07 ERA is seen by the Yankees as a No. 2 starter in the postseason, right behind Gerrit Cole and ahead of Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt, with Marcus Stroman still available as depth.

“The Yankees are very interested in Max Fried, who may sign by the end of the Winter Meetings. Yanks had a Zoom call with Fried recently and see him as a postseason No. 2 starter,” Yanks insider Bryan Hoch posted on X.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Fried would give the Yankees a solid number two

In 174.1 innings in 2024, Fried returned a solid 3.25 ERA. He is as consistent as they come and has never posted an ERA higher than 4.02 in his entire career. Fried would fit in like a glove on the Yankees: he is a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger award winner, a three-time Gold Glover, and a World Series champ. Oh, and he is just 30 (31 in January).

The Yankees rotation wasn’t the most trustworthy in the 2024 playoffs behind Gerrit Cole, so Fried would be a phenomenal addition and would allow the team to trade one of their arms for a first baseman, a second baseman, an outfielder, or an impact reliever.