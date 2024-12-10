Yankees closing in on star free agent piching but Red Sox stand in their path

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yankees are wasting no time regrouping after Juan Soto’s blockbuster move to the New York Mets. With Soto off the table, the focus shifts to strengthening their roster through pitching reinforcements and adding at least one impactful offensive bat. Their Plan B is ambitious, targeting top-tier talent across the board.

Christian Walker and Nolan Arenado in Play

As part of their strategy, the Yankees are holding discussions with Christian Walker, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ standout first baseman. Additionally, rumors are swirling about their interest in St. Louis Cardinals’ star third baseman Nolan Arenado, a player who could bolster their lineup and provide elite defense.

While those offensive pieces are in consideration, the Yankees are also zeroing in on their rotation, a critical need as they look to remain competitive in the AL East.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Yankees Pursue the Market’s Top Aces

Last week, the Yankees met with two of the premier pitchers in free agency: Corbin Burnes and Max Fried. Burnes, expected to command a contract north of $36 million annually, would provide a powerful right-handed presence. Meanwhile, Fried, a 30-year-old lefty ace, is projected to land a deal closer to $28 million per season. Both pitchers bring unique strengths, but Fried’s fit in the Bronx appears particularly seamless.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Fried’s free-agent decision will likely come down to the Yankees and their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox. Boston, a peripheral player in the Soto sweepstakes, is aiming to make a splash this offseason, and Fried would fill a significant need for them. However, the Yankees seem to have an edge after holding a positive Zoom call with Fried, with plans for further discussions during the winter meetings.

Fried’s Track Record and Fit in New York

Fried is coming off another strong season with the Atlanta Braves, throwing 174.1 innings while posting a 3.25 ERA. His 8.57 strikeouts per nine innings, a 72.5% left-on-base rate, and an elite 58.8% ground ball rate make him one of the most effective pitchers in the game. The latter statistic is especially valuable in Yankee Stadium, where limiting hard-hit fly balls is critical.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Fried’s arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, curveball, sinker, and change-up, all of which he commands with precision. Last season, opposing batters hit just .266 against his fastball, but it limited damage with a mere .360 slugging rate. His curveball, one of the most devastating in baseball, further enhances his ability to neutralize hitters.

A six- or seven-year contract for Fried could exceed $200 million, a hefty price but one the Yankees appear willing to pay for an ace-caliber arm.

Potential Concerns with Fried

While Fried’s skill set is undeniable, there are some concerns surrounding his durability. Although he has eclipsed 160 innings in three of the past four seasons, his time on the injured list is a red flag for teams considering a long-term commitment. The Yankees, with their history of injury woes in the rotation, must weigh the risk carefully.

A Pivotal Offseason for the Yankees

After losing out on Soto, the Yankees are clearly intent on making bold moves to stay competitive. Adding Max Fried would give them a dominant left-handed ace to pair with Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation. It also sends a message to fans and rivals alike that the Yankees are fully committed to assembling a championship-caliber roster.

The winter meetings could be pivotal, with the Yankees aggressively pursuing solutions on multiple fronts. While the loss of Soto stings, the Yankees are proving they won’t sit idle. Instead, they’re leveraging the flexibility they now have to address their most pressing needs with calculated, high-impact moves.