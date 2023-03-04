Yankees V Rays: Lineup, key players, where to watch

Mar 2, 2023; Bradenton, Florida, USA; New York Yankees second baseman (77) reacts after striking out against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during spring training at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon down in Tampa. Coming off of a 5–3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday evening, the Bombers will be looking to bounce back with top prospect Anthony Volpe leading off yet again. The lineup for today’s game includes a mixture of veterans and prospects looking for opportunities, so they will be a few notable storylines to follow along during the game.

Today’s lineup for the Yankees:

SS Anthony Volpe

RF Oswaldo Cabrera

1B Anthony Rizzo

3B Josh Donaldson

2B Oswald Peraza

CF Aaron Hicks

C Jose Trevino

DH Willie Calhoun

LF Rafael Ortega

RHP Luis Severino

Key Players:

Volpe has been exciting to watch this spring training, accumulating 11 at-bats, tallying four hits, a home run, two stolen bases, and three runs scored. He smacked a lead-off homer in his most recent performance, flashing the glove on multiple occasions. In addition, the Yankees will also feature Oswald Peraza at second base, once again putting together a look at the future of their infield.

Peraza also had a solid start to spring, showcasing adequate offensive qualities and good defensive contributions. Other players to keep an eye on include Aaron Hicks, who’s competing for a starting outfield job, Rafael Ortega, who’s made a good push to compete for left field, and starting pitcher Luis Severino.

Severino has pitched in just one game this spring, lasting two innings and giving up multiple runs. Against Detroit last week, he gave up three hits, and four earned runs, including a homer across 45 pitches. He will be looking to bounce back and put together a more Severino-esq display, but luckily he has plenty of time to continue ironing out any deficiencies.

Where to watch:

Today’s game against Tampa will be broadcasted on the YES Network, making it an easily consumable game.