Yankees V Mariners, May 21: Schmidt looking to compound, where to watch, prediction

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees saw their seven-game winning streak come to an abrupt end on Monday, as Seattle Mariners exploited a rare lapse from closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning. Despite entering the final inning with a substantial lead, Holmes surrendered five consecutive runs, marking his first earned runs of the season and flipping the game on its head.

Yankees’ Winning Streak Ends in Dramatic Fashion

Earlier in the game, the Yankees were in a commanding position thanks to an excellent pitching performance from Marcus Stroman, who allowed only three hits and one earned run while striking out six over 7.1 innings. Luke Weaver then took the mound, efficiently securing the last two outs of the eighth inning in just six pitches.

Unfortunately, Holmes’s off-night handed the Mariners the opportunity they needed, and despite a push to reclaim the game in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees fell short against Seattle’s Andres Munoz, who boasts a 1.77 ERA this year.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees Eye Comeback with Schmidt on the Mound

Looking ahead, the Yankees aim to rebound in Tuesday’s game with Clarke Schmidt scheduled to start. Schmidt is entering the game following one of his strongest performances, where he struck out eight Minnesota Twins batters across eight innings.

Currently, the 28-year-old pitcher has a 2.49 ERA and has maintained a 9.77 strikeouts per nine rate, with an impressive 85.5% left-on-base rate and a 38% ground ball rate over 50.2 innings this season. Schmidt’s progress this season has been a highlight for the Yankees, and he seems poised for his best year yet as a starter.

The Mariners present a solid challenge with a robust batting order. The Yankees will face Bryan Woo, a promising 24-year-old right-hander who has posted a 0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings this season.

Woo, in his second MLB season, primarily uses a four-seam fastball and sinker, occasionally mixing in a change-up and sweeper. While his pitches show decent velocity and average movement, the Yankees’ lineup is well-equipped to handle him, especially with the momentum of playing at home.

After the disappointing loss, the Yankees are eager to return to their winning ways. With Schmidt’s recent dominance and the offense looking potent, the Yankees have a good chance to secure a victory, possibly with a score around 4-2, as they try to shake off Monday’s setback and regain their stride.

Where to Watch: YES Network, coverage starting at 6 PM