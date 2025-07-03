Yankees’ utility man trade target could change the complexion of the team

It doesn’t take a trained scout to see the Yankees have a glaring problem with DJ LeMahieu right now.

At 36, LeMahieu is hitting .254/.333/.331 with just two home runs over 118 at bats, numbers that barely justify daily starts.

His power is gone, his range is shrinking, and he’s now among the slowest players on the entire roster.

Watching him shuffle to a ground ball feels like waiting for a mailbox to run a marathon.

A utility future, not an everyday staple

Realistically, the Yankees should view LeMahieu as nothing more than a flexible utility piece at this stage in his career.

He can still handle first, second, and third base in short stints, but asking him to be a cornerstone is a losing strategy.

Given how desperate the Yankees are for impact bats right now, even his utility spot could stand to be upgraded.

This is where a creative move at the trade deadline could change everything for New York.

Why Willi Castro makes perfect sense

Minnesota Twins switch-hitter Willi Castro jumps off the page as the ideal fit for the Yankees’ woes.

Castro is hitting .275/.358/.440 this year with seven homers and a .798 OPS, well above average production.

His 122 wRC+ underscores he’s creating offense 22% better than the league’s average hitter, exactly what the Yankees crave.

And with the Twins under .500 and 12.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers, their season is teetering on pointless.

Castro’s defensive flexibility is a gift

What truly makes Castro a dream target is his glove—he can literally play everywhere.

This season alone, he’s logged time at second, third, shortstop, plus all three outfield spots, giving Aaron Boone unmatched options.

If Anthony Volpe needs a breather or Jazz Chisholm tweaks something, Castro slides right in.

It’s like having a Swiss army knife that happens to slug close to .450.

What would it cost to land Castro?

Of course, the Yankees wouldn’t get Castro for a song; he’s under team control through 2025 before hitting free agency.

Minnesota would likely demand a substantial package, maybe a pair of promising prospects that could contribute sooner than later.

But if Brian Cashman is serious about shaking up a stale lineup and giving this team a better playoff shot, Castro is worth it.

He’s not a pure rental, so there’s even a chance to keep him next season if things click in the Bronx.

LeMahieu becomes the true bench piece he should be

Adding Castro would finally let the Yankees use LeMahieu exactly how they should: as a rotating bench option.

It would limit his exposure, keep him fresher, and allow the team to avoid leaning on his bat for power that simply isn’t coming.