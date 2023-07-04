Yankees’ utility man saving the day with rising offensive numbers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are on the hunt for a formidable offense. Even as rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe undertakes a remarkable turnaround this season, another player, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, has steadily built momentum in the past weeks.

Transition to Success: Utilityman Kiner-Falefa’s Performance

Formerly a utility player, Kiner-Falefa has recently begun to deliver a positive impact. In the preceding season, he participated in 142 games, registering a .261 batting average, a .314 on-base percentage (OBP), four home runs, 48 runs batted in (RBIs), and stole 22 bases.

Fast-forward to the 2023 season, Kiner-Falefa’s .261 batting average and .309 OBP, along with five homers, 22 RBIs, and nine stolen bases paint an impressive picture. Poised to shatter his career record in home runs and secure the highest weighted runs created plus (wRC+) in his six-year Major League Baseball tenure, he currently holds a 0.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). While slightly below his average, he has ample opportunity to recover and boost this metric.

Career-High Slugging: Kiner-Falefa’s Distinctive Improvement

At 28 years old, Kiner-Falefa’s transformative progress is reflected in his slugging metrics. He’s posted a .389 slugging percentage, a career-high that’s still growing. His hard-hit rate stands at 37.7%, his barrel rate at 4.6%, his average exit velocity at 88.9 mph, and his launch angle at 8.5°.

Furthermore, in June alone, Kiner-Falefa posted a .275 batting average, .309 OBP, and .721 on-base plus slugging (OPS). His success carried into July, slashing .400/.472/.633 over the past 15 days. Over a 30-day span, his stats have been equally impressive, slashing .351/.406/.491.

With Aaron Judge’s absence, the Yankees have been leveraging Kiner-Falefa’s excellent contact-hitting and heightened slugging metrics by placing him as a regular outfield starter.

Defensive Capabilities: Kiner-Falefa’s Versatility in Fielding

On the defensive front, Kiner-Falefa has demonstrated versatility by playing across multiple positions, including third base and all outfield slots. Primarily assigned to the outfield this season, he’s logged 375 innings with a .981 fielding percentage and made two errors. Despite a negative five defensive runs saved, he has achieved one out above average, indicating some positive influence.

Given this is Kiner-Falefa’s maiden outfield experience in his six-year career, he’s proved competent, despite the lack of experience. His swiftly climbing offensive stats have proven essential for the Yankees, as several high-priced veterans are struggling to perform.

The Future of Kiner-Falefa in Yankees: Key Utility Role

Should Kiner-Falefa, currently on a one-year contract, maintain his form post the All-Star break, it’s not far-fetched to envisage the Yankees re-engaging him on another short-term deal. After all, his contributions could be invaluable in filling a crucial utility role.