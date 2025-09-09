Yankees urged to ‘move on’ from shortstop who’s now 18% below average

The New York Yankees are running out of patience with Anthony Volpe, and the evidence is impossible to ignore anymore.

Every game, the 24-year-old shortstop seems to be hurting the team in one way or another, offense or defense alike.

A brutal step backward

This season has been the worst of Volpe’s young career, with numbers that speak louder than any hopeful projection.

He’s carrying an 82 wRC+, which places him 18 percent below league average as a hitter — an alarming regression.

A 0.8 WAR underscores just how far he has fallen after posting 3.5 last year, when he looked more reliable.

While Volpe has managed 19 home runs and 70 RBIs, his production doesn’t outweigh his glaring deficiencies in other areas.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Defensive woes impossible to overlook

Defensively, Volpe has become a liability at a position where steadiness and reliability matter more than offensive fireworks.

He’s committed 19 errors this season, posting a .961 fielding percentage with -8 Outs Above Average and -6 fielding run value.

These numbers don’t just suggest struggles — they highlight him as one of the least effective defensive shortstops in baseball.

For a Yankees team chasing October success, every mistake is magnified, and Volpe’s miscues consistently put them in jeopardy.

The easy answer: Jose Caballero

Jose Caballero may not be a star, but his consistency and fundamentals provide stability at shortstop the Yankees desperately need.

He makes frequent contact at the plate, providing a refreshing alternative to Volpe’s strikeout-heavy approach that stalls innings.

Defensively, Caballero offers average to slightly above-average play, which is significantly better than Volpe’s disastrous decline this year.

In high-stakes playoff environments, having competence over volatility at shortstop could make the difference between heartbreak and survival.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A scout’s blunt assessment

One scout summed up the situation perfectly, capturing what so many Yankees fans have been feeling for months now.

“Yanks need to move on. They gave him a long look, but he hurts them on offense and defense nearly every game. They can’t just punt on the shortstop position.”

Those words sting, but they reflect reality: the Yankees can’t afford loyalty when wins are slipping through their fingers.

A harsh truth Boone won’t admit

Manager Aaron Boone continues to publicly defend Volpe, insisting the decision is more complicated than it appears on paper.

But in truth, this isn’t a hard call — it’s an easy one, masked only by organizational pride and hope.

Volpe may eventually rediscover his confidence, but for most playoff teams, he’d already be in Triple-A right now.

The Yankees simply don’t have the luxury of waiting on potential anymore, not with their October window wide open.

Jose Caballero represents stability, and stability is exactly what the Yankees need at the most demanding infield position.