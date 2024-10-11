Yankees undecided on ALCS’ Game 1 starter, here are the potential options

The New York Yankees have cleared their first obstacle in their quest for their 28th World Series title: the Kansas City Royals. They split two games in Yankee Stadium, but the Bombers proceeded to take two at Kauffman Stadium to advance to the 2024 American League Championship Series.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was magnificent on Thursday night and conceded a single run in seven strong innings, leading his team to the win. Now, the Yankees are waiting on the winner of Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The ALCS will start on Monday in New York.

Who will the Yankees send to the mound on Monday?

According to what manager Aaron Boone told Yankees insider Bryan Hoch late on Thursday, the team is still undecided about the starter for Game 1 of the ALCS.

Cole is not an option because he would be on three days rest and it’s pointless to do that to open a series. The most logical choice would be Carlos Rodon, who was brilliant for three innings before the wheels fell off in the fourth on Game 2’s loss.

Rodon would be well-rested, with his last game coming this past Monday. He closed out the regular season on a high note and left positive sensations despite losing on Monday.

Another sneaky option would be Luis Gil. He didn’t pitch in the ALDS and is fresh and ready to go after posting a phenomenal 3.50 ERA in his rookie season. Depending on who advances between Cleveland and Detroit and how Boone sees matchups, he could go with the righty.

Clarke Schmidt is more of an option for Game 3 of the ALCS, even though he would be on normal rest for Monday. Cole should be a lock for Game 2 on Tuesday. The starters for Game 1 and 2 are awfully important for the Yankees because they are the most likely to take the ball twice in the series.