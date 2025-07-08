Yankees turn to high-upside prospect as next rotation prayer

The New York Yankees, battered by a wave of pitching injuries, are turning to a new face: Cam Schlittler.

In a surprising move, the Yankees are expected to call up the 24-year-old right-hander to start Wednesday in the Bronx.

With Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Ryan Yarbrough, and Clarke Schmidt all sidelined, Schlittler steps into a depleted rotation.

Schmidt, who had been a breakout star this year, was just recommended for Tommy John surgery — a brutal blow for New York.

Schlittler’s arrival feels sudden, but his numbers suggest he’s more than just a short-term fix. He’s earned this shot.

A Dominant Minor League Campaign Builds the Case

Across Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Schlittler has been quietly overpowering hitters all year long.

In 76.2 innings, he boasts a 2.82 ERA with 99 strikeouts and only 26 walks — proof of both dominance and control.

His 1.21 WHIP shows he’s keeping traffic off the bases, a critical trait for any potential MLB starter.

Unlike many young arms, Schlittler isn’t surviving on smoke and mirrors. His stuff is real, and it plays at every level.

Schlittler’s Unique Profile: Built Like a Power Forward, Throws Like a Freight Train

At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Cam Schlittler looks more like a small forward than a starting pitcher.

That size translates directly to the mound, where his downhill angle and release point torment opposing hitters.

He sits at 96.5 mph with his fastball, but it’s not just the heat — it’s how the pitch moves through the zone.

FanGraphs prospect guru Eric Longenhagen compared the movement of Schlittler’s fastball to “a runaway truck ramp.”

It rides hard and cuts late, with what Schlittler himself describes as “ride-cut” — a nightmare blend for hitters to track.

Why His Arsenal Could Translate Immediately in the Majors

Most pitching prospects rely on command or deception, but Schlittler brings power and polish — a rare combination.

His ability to generate both ride and cut on his fastball gives him a margin for error few minor leaguers possess.

That movement allows him to elevate four-seamers effectively while keeping hitters off-balance with sharp offspeed stuff.

He also gets excellent extension, which makes the fastball explode on hitters quicker than radar guns suggest.

If he can locate early in counts, that heater sets up everything else — the entire arsenal plays up as a result.

An Unexpected Opportunity — and One Worth Watching

This wasn’t the Yankees’ original plan, but Cam Schlittler has a real chance to make a name for himself Wednesday night.

Pitching in Yankee Stadium against a tough Seattle lineup will be a trial by fire, but he’s built for these moments.

It’s rare for a seventh-round pick to make this kind of leap so quickly — but Schlittler has never followed a script.

Think of him like a dark horse in the Kentucky Derby: overlooked early, but dangerous once he hits full stride.

If his stuff translates the way scouts expect, the Yankees might not be just filling a gap — they might be finding a gem.

