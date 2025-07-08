Yankees finally change Jazz Chisholm’s position — the most obvious move ever

The Yankees have been scrambling for answers, and moving Jazz Chisholm back to second base feels like the most obvious solution yet.

According to the Talkin Yanks podcast, manager Aaron Boone is finally correcting a mistake that’s dragged on far too long.

The move should pay immediate dividends for a defense that’s looked out of sync for weeks.

Chisholm’s defense at third was hurting more than helping

Jazz Chisholm is a dynamic player, but his recent time at third base has exposed a glaring issue for the Yankees.

Over 238 innings on the hot corner, Chisholm managed a .920 fielding percentage, pairing that with -3 defensive runs saved and -3 outs above average.

He simply didn’t look comfortable, often forcing awkward throws that made every routine play feel like an adventure.

Adding to the concern, he’s been nursing a shoulder injury made worse by the long throws across the diamond.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Moving back to second will ease the strain on Chisholm’s arm

Sliding Chisholm back to second base minimizes the stress on his arm, which could be crucial to keep his bat healthy.

Unlike third, second doesn’t demand those deep, whiplash throws, which means less risk aggravating that shoulder.

At second, Chisholm has actually shined defensively, posting three defensive runs saved and three outs above average across 251 innings.

That difference is night and day, and the Yankees would be foolish not to maximize his strengths.

DJ LeMahieu should settle in better at third base

The Yankees plan to shift DJ LeMahieu back to third, where his glove profiles better than Chisholm’s, despite DJ’s lack of range.

LeMahieu has spent 324 innings at second this season with a perfect fielding percentage, but only -1 out above average.

He’s not the elite defender he once was, but his steadier hands at third could at least limit the routine mistakes that have plagued the Yankees lately.

Even if LeMahieu isn’t the long-term answer, he’s a safer bet at third for now.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jazz’s offensive firepower remains critical for New York

Offensively, Jazz Chisholm continues to be one of the few reliable engines in the Yankees’ lineup, despite all the defensive juggling.

He’s hitting .245/.341/.500 with 15 homers and an impressive .841 OPS, numbers that helped earn him an All-Star nod.

Watching Chisholm at the plate is like seeing a powder keg waiting for the right spark; when he connects, the damage is immediate.

Keeping him healthy and in his comfort zone defensively only makes it more likely that his bat keeps humming.

Yankees still need to shop for another third baseman

While moving Jazz back to second solves one problem, it only highlights another: the Yankees still desperately need a real third baseman.

DJ LeMahieu is best as a utility man at this stage of his career, and Oswald Peraza remains a black hole offensively.

General manager Brian Cashman is almost certainly looking at the trade deadline to plug this critical hole.

Adding a legitimate third baseman would let the Yankees field a lineup that truly maximizes Chisholm’s two-way talent.