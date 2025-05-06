Yankees’ Triple-A sensation could be preparing to steal a starting rotation spot

The New York Yankees didn’t just make a roster move Tuesday—they sent a message.

They’re not going to sit idle and hope the rotation magically fixes itself. Something had to give, and Carlos Carrasco became the casualty.

The 38-year-old was never supposed to shoulder a heavy workload, but injuries changed that plan fast. He gave everything he had left.

Carrasco’s days were numbered from the start

Carrasco made it further than most expected, especially considering he began the year without a guaranteed role on the roster.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

But after just 32 innings and a ballooned 5.91 ERA, the writing was on the wall. He wasn’t fooling hitters anymore.

Despite striking out a modest 7.03 batters per nine, his command wavered and fatigue set in early during starts.

The Yankees did right by him—giving him a shot when they were desperate. But now, desperation requires a different kind of move.

Winans might be the next surprise up

All eyes now turn to 29-year-old right-hander Allan Winans.

He’s quietly putting together a ridiculous start in Triple-A, boasting a 0.00 ERA over 14 innings.

Even more impressive, he’s struck out 15.43 batters per nine and has stranded 93.3% of baserunners.

That kind of dominance doesn’t come out of nowhere. He’s commanding the zone, forcing ground balls (57.7% rate), and making the most of average velocity.

Winans doesn’t blow hitters away—his fastball barely cracks 90 MPH—but he knows how to pitch. There’s a difference.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yankees call up bullpen depth, but it’s a short-term patch

The corresponding move to Carrasco’s DFA was promoting righty Yerry De Los Santos.

De Los Santos isn’t a starter. He’s a bullpen arm with a live arm and some flexibility to eat innings if needed.

While he’s impressed over two scoreless MLB innings and 10.1 more in Triple-A with a 1.74 ERA, he’s not the solution for a rotation hole.

The Yankees need someone who can give them five or six innings. That’s not De Los Santos—it could be Winans.

No safety net left unless a trade is brewing

General manager Brian Cashman may not want to wait around for another Carrasco-type situation to unfold.

With Gerrit Cole done for the year, Luis Gil still a while away, and Clarke Schmidt still building back up, the Yankees are running thin on arms they trust.

If Winans falters, the margin for error shrinks dramatically. It could force the Yankees into trade territory sooner than planned.

But for now, Winans feels like the next experiment—one born out of necessity more than excitement.

Still, sometimes those are the pitchers who surprise you the most.

Popular Reading:

Yankees’ rapidly declining infielder is one step away from a return to the majors





