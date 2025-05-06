Yankees’ rapidly declining infielder is one step away from a return to the majors

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

At 36, DJ LeMahieu finds himself in a familiar but increasingly urgent position: fighting for relevance in a league that doesn’t wait for anyone. The New York Yankees infielder is working to claw his way back to the majors, armed with little more than grit, experience, and the kind of stubborn resolve that’s hard to quantify. His critics? They’re loud. And perhaps, this time, they’re not wrong.

Injuries have been a recurring thorn in his side, and Father Time seems to be throwing high heat. LeMahieu has heard the whispers—about his decline, about his body breaking down, about how his best days are buried in box scores from 2019. But if you think he’s ready to fade quietly, think again.

Grinding His Way Back

LeMahieu’s path back has been slow, but it’s also been methodical. Recovering from a left calf strain suffered back on March 1 in a spring training game against Houston, he’s hit every rehab checkpoint like a man clocking in for work. The latest milestone came with a move from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a promotion that carries more weight than your average minor league transaction.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

•Recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.



Additionally, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of INF DJ LeMahieu from… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 6, 2025

This isn’t just a rehab stint—it’s a final audition.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

And he’s made the most of it so far. During his time in Somerset, he scorched the ball to the tune of a .438/.500/.688 line in six games. Yes, it’s a small sample, and yes, the pitching is different up top—but for a guy coming off a forgettable 2024 season (he posted a paltry .527 OPS and a dismal 52 wRC+ over 228 plate appearances), any sign of life with the bat feels like a spark in a dark tunnel.

A Door Opens in the Bronx

The timing of LeMahieu’s resurgence might be serendipitous for the Yankees. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. sidelined by an oblique injury and expected to miss multiple weeks, New York suddenly finds itself shuffling bodies around the infield like a juggler at a street fair. Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and Jorbit Vivas have been holding the fort at second and third base—but none have quite taken command.

That leaves an opportunity for LeMahieu to wedge himself back into the lineup. While the organization is eyeing him primarily for second base duties, his versatility has long been one of his best assets. He’s the kind of player who, when healthy, can cover infield positions like a patch on a worn quilt.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

One More Climb

LeMahieu’s challenge now is as much mental as it is physical. He’s not just trying to prove he can still hit—he’s trying to prove he belongs. It’s a bit like trying to run uphill through mud: every step is twice as hard, and everyone’s watching to see if you’ll slip.

Still, the early signs are promising. He’s gone from the training table to the batter’s box, and now from Double-A to Triple-A. If that trajectory continues, the Bronx might see a familiar face back on the diamond within a week or two.

No speeches, no proclamations—just work. For LeMahieu, that’s the only language that matters.