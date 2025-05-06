Yankees cut struggling starting pitcher, promote Yerry de los Santos

Every season tests a team’s depth. For the New York Yankees, Tuesday marked the end of a chapter—and perhaps the beginning of another.
The team officially designated right-handed pitcher Carlos Carrasco for assignment, a move that had felt inevitable for weeks.
He wasn’t supposed to be a long-term solution. But with multiple injuries stacking up, the Yankees had no choice but to lean on the 38-year-old far more than intended.
Carrasco never found his footing in the Bronx
Carrasco was brought in as a depth piece, insurance in case the rotation took a hit. That insurance was needed almost immediately.
With Clarke Schmidt, Gerrit Cole, and Luis Gil all dealing with injuries at various points, Carrasco found himself thrust into a significant role.
But the results weren’t there. He posted a 5.19 ERA over 32 innings, striking out just 7.03 batters per nine and allowing far too much contact.
His 71.4% left on base rate and 39.6% ground ball rate hinted at a pitcher constantly on the edge, unable to escape jams with consistency.
At times, Carrasco simply ran out of gas early in games—and it became clear the Yankees needed a change.
Yerry De Los Santos gets the call
To replace Carrasco, the Yankees recalled 27-year-old righty Yerry De Los Santos from Triple-A.
De Los Santos has already made a brief MLB appearance this season, tossing two scoreless innings.
He’s also put together a 1.74 ERA over 10.1 innings in Scranton, proving to be a solid bullpen option.
Though not a starter, he provides middle relief support, buying time for the Yankees to plot their next rotation move.
They’ll need a more sustainable solution soon—and that brings us to the next name on the list.
Could Allen Winans be the next man up?
Don’t be surprised if Allen Winans is wearing pinstripes sooner rather than later.
The 29-year-old right-hander has been lights out in Triple-A to begin the season, tossing 14 scoreless innings.
Winans isn’t a flashy prospect, but he gets outs—generating weak contact and staying composed with runners on base.
He fits the mold of a stopgap starter with upside, someone the Yankees could plug in while awaiting the returns of key arms.
If Carrasco’s exit opened a door, Winans may be the one ready to walk through it.
Rotation still needs a permanent fix
Even with De Los Santos and potentially Winans entering the picture, this isn’t a long-term solution.
The Yankees are almost certainly exploring trade options as the season progresses, knowing the AL East won’t wait around.
With Carrasco gone, it’s now a question of how quickly general manager Brian Cashman can pull the right strings to stabilize the staff.
