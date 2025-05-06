Yankees’ former trade bait pitching star open to returning in free agency

Some departures don’t feel final—just delayed.

New York Yankees fans might be facing that familiar sensation with Michael King, the talented pitcher they traded away in the deal for Juan Soto.

Now thriving with the San Diego Padres, King is barreling toward free agency after a dominant run as a starter. And he’s made it clear—he’s open to all possibilities.

King has become one of MLB’s most consistent arms

Since 2021, King hasn’t posted an ERA north of 3.00. In 2024, he’s taken another step forward.

Through 138.2 innings, he owns a stellar 2.09 ERA, striking out 10.71 batters per nine while stranding 84.2% of runners.

He’s inducing soft contact with a 38.9% ground ball rate, managing innings with poise, and rarely getting burned.

He currently ranks in the 86th percentile in strikeout rate and 77th percentile in whiff rate—proof of how difficult he is to square up.

The Yankees saw this talent growing when they converted him to a starter. The Padres are now reaping the benefits.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

His arsenal still mirrors everything the Yankees love

King uses a diverse pitch mix to keep hitters off balance, leaning on a sinker, four-seamer, changeup, sweeper, and slider.

He throws each with enough frequency to keep opponents guessing, though his slider is used sparingly at just 7.3%.

His approach fits the Yankees’ pitching philosophy perfectly—high swing-and-miss potential, pitch efficiency, and intelligent sequencing.

There’s a reason he succeeded in New York before and why a return would make so much sense from a stylistic perspective.

Yankees already spent big—but could they spend again?

General manager Brian Cashman has made aggressive moves to solidify the rotation, shelling out $162 million to Carlos Rodon in 2023.

He followed that with an even bigger swing, spending $218 million to land Max Fried ahead of the 2025 season.

Given those investments, it’s hard to imagine the Yankees pouring another large contract into the rotation.

But King isn’t just another starter—he’s a known commodity, a homegrown talent who might still have his best years ahead.

Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

King isn’t ruling anything out

Asked about his mindset entering free agency, King gave a calm but revealing answer.

“I mean, of course, once you get to free agency, that’s what I’ll start thinking about… I’ve got to focus on winning today… hopefully by the end of it I can have all 30 teams calling me.”

That last line matters.

King knows he’ll be in demand. But if the Yankees want to be in that mix, they’ll have to compete financially—something they may be reluctant to do again.

The more likely path leads to the outfield

With Fried and Rodon anchoring the top of the rotation (and Cole), the Yankees may shift their financial focus elsewhere in 2026.

Kyle Tucker, for example, could be a dream fit in the outfield. He brings elite left-handed power, strong defense, and long-term upside.

That’s where the Yankees might see more value—and more return on investment.

Still, if King keeps dominating and the money aligns, a reunion can’t be ruled out.

