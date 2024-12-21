Yankees tried to dump $18.5 million contract on Cardinals for Nolan Arenado

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees explored a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this off-season, proposing to send Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million contract in exchange for star third baseman Nolan Arenado, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman.”

The deal, which would have addressed needs for both teams, ultimately did not come to fruition.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Details of the Trade Proposal

Nolan Arenado has three years remaining on his contract, carrying a $25.5 million luxury tax salary each season. Known for his elite defense and consistent offense, Arenado is a proven asset at third base.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman has just one year left on his deal but includes a trigger for a 2026 player option if he pitches over 140 innings in 2025. The Yankees’ willingness to part with Stroman reflects their intent to bolster their infield with a proven veteran like Arenado.

Arenado’s Continued Impact

Despite some decline in 2024, Arenado remains a productive player. He hit .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 102 wRC+ last season. His defensive prowess is a hallmark of his game, as he recorded 6 defensive runs saved and 9 outs above average over 1,268.1 innings at third base.

For the Yankees, Arenado’s presence at the hot corner would have allowed Jazz Chisholm to shift back to his natural position at second base, strengthening the overall infield defense.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Stroman’s Role in the Proposal

Stroman, who joined the Yankees last offseason, had an inconsistent 2024 campaign. He pitched 154.2 innings with a 4.31 ERA, 6.58 strikeouts per nine, and a 49.2% ground ball rate. While his sinker remains effective, his declining strikeout numbers and struggles with generating weak contact have raised concerns. The potential trigger of a 2026 player option made Stroman’s contract less appealing for the Yankees, motivating them to explore a trade.

Why the Trade Made Sense for Both Sides

For the Cardinals, taking on Stroman’s short-term contract could have added depth to a rotation in need of reinforcements. His ability to eat innings and induce ground balls would have fit well. This would’ve been a salary swap in the end, with the Yankees taking on three years of Arenado’s money for just one of Stroman’s.

Yankees’ Next Steps

Though this particular trade did not materialize, there could still be a move in the pipeline, and GM Brian Cashman is always scouring the market for upgrades.