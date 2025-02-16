Yankees’ fourth outfielder arrives at spring training with hamstring injury

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees were hoping for a clean slate as spring training kicked off, but they’ve already had a minor setback with one of their key depth pieces. Trent Grisham arrived in Tampa on Sunday dealing with a hamstring strain he suffered during offseason training. Fortunately, he’s a few weeks into his rehab and nearly back to full speed, so this shouldn’t be a long-term concern.

No Major Setback, But Something to Monitor

Hamstring injuries can be tricky, but the Yankees aren’t panicking just yet. Grisham has resumed baseball activities and was already moving well during workouts on Sunday. Manager Aaron Boone gave a positive update on the situation, suggesting that the outfielder isn’t far from full strength.

“Trent Grisham strained a hamstring during his offseason training but has resumed baseball activities. Aaron Boone said Grisham was running at close to full speed today,” Bryan Hoch reported.

The Yankees are likely to be cautious with Grisham as they ramp up for Grapefruit League games, ensuring he doesn’t push too hard and suffer a setback. With his defensive value being a key part of the team’s depth plan, the last thing they need is an extended absence this early in camp.

A Defensive Specialist Looking for a Role

Grisham’s calling card has always been his elite defense, winning two Gold Gloves during his time with the Padres. The Yankees acquired him in last offseason’s blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres, mainly as a depth piece behind Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Domínguez. While his bat has been a liability in recent seasons—hitting just .190 with a 91 wRC+ last year—his ability to cover all three outfield spots makes him a valuable asset.

The Yankees are emphasizing defensive improvements this year, and Grisham plays right into that strategy. He may not be an everyday starter, but his ability to step in as a late-game defensive replacement or fill in when needed could be crucial.

Eyes on the Bigger Picture

For now, Grisham’s hamstring issue is something to monitor rather than a reason for concern. The Yankees will want to get him as many reps as possible in spring training, especially if they see him as a platoon option or potential starter in the event of injuries to their primary outfielders. With his defense already locked in as a strength, any improvements at the plate could make him an even bigger asset in 2025.