Yankees trade targets could change the course of the season

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ pitching staff is in a vulnerable spot heading into the 2025 season, and Brian Cashman knows it.

Gerrit Cole, their ace and reliable innings-eater, will miss the entire year recovering from Tommy John surgery. Adding to the trouble, Luis Gil will be sidelined at least three months due to a severe lat strain.

Suddenly, the Yankees’ pitching depth resembles a worn-down bullpen mound—thin, uneven, and in desperate need of attention.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Carlos Carrasco’s Unexpected Role

With options dwindling, the Yankees are forced to rely on 37-year-old Carlos Carrasco to hold down the final rotation spot. That means sending promising young arm Will Warren back to Triple-A for now, though he’ll likely see plenty of major league innings before the season ends.

But leaning heavily on an aging veteran like Carrasco feels more like a band-aid than a long-term solution.

Checking in on Big Names—But at What Cost?

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Yankees have reached out to the San Diego Padres about ace-level starter Dylan Cease. At 29 years old, Cease could instantly change the trajectory of their season.

Last year, Cease tossed 189.1 innings, posted a 3.47 ERA, and racked up 10.65 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s durable, consistent, and would immediately plug the hole left by Cole’s injury.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

But the cost would be steep. Landing Cease would require multiple top prospects—likely at least one from their top five, perhaps several within their top ten.

The Yankees have been down this road before. They parted with major talent for Juan Soto, only to watch him walk away in free agency after a single season. Given their recent $218 million commitment to Max Fried, extending Cease seems equally unlikely.

Sandy Alcantara Could Provide Better Value

Another intriguing option Sherman mentioned is Sandy Alcantara, the Miami Marlins’ talented right-hander who’s returning from Tommy John surgery. Alcantara missed all of 2024 but has three years of team control remaining. Before the injury, he threw 184.2 innings with a 4.14 ERA in 2023.

This spring, Alcantara looks fully recovered, tossing 12.1 scoreless innings. He’s like a vintage car fresh out of the garage—you want to believe he’s ready to perform again, but caution remains wise until he truly proves himself.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Acquiring Alcantara might cost less in prospects than Cease, but Miami would still demand meaningful talent. The Yankees want to avoid parting ways with promising young players like George Lombard Jr., Will Warren, or Ben Rice. Spencer Jones could be moved in the right scenario, but his stock might rise dramatically after a strong start in 2025.

Pitching Isn’t the Only Priority

Realistically, though, a major pitching move might not be Cashman’s top priority right now. The Yankees remain actively focused on finding a right-handed bat for third base, something that feels more attainable—and less costly—in the immediate term.

Still, their pitching depth is dangerously thin. Adding another quality arm might not just be advisable—it could soon become unavoidable.