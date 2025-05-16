Yankees trade veteran depth reliever to Brewers for cash considerations

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees announced that they have traded left-handed reliever Rob Zastryzny to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations. A veteran reliever who signed a Minor League contract with the Yankees in the offseason, he spent the 2024 season with the Brewers and will return there to help their bullpen. Across 13 appearances with the Scranton RailRiders, he had a 4.50 ERA with 12 strikeouts and no walks across 12 innings of work.

A soft-throwing southpaw who relies on his cutter, four-seamer, and slider to generate soft contact, Zastryzny has appeared in 54 games at the Major League level and has pitched in eight different organizations through this point in his career.

Rob Zastryzny Traded By Yankees Back To the Brewers For Cash

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Yankees have done a great job of assembling depth in their bullpen over the past few seasons, and Rob Zastryzny is one of their notable veterans in the Minor Leagues right now.

Pitching with the Scranton RailRiders to start the season after signing a Minor League deal with the Yankees, he has shown the ability to attack the zone aggressively and generate soft contact, which is valuable to an organization that needs lower-leverage reliever options.

With Zastryzny’s familiarity in Milwaukee, the left-hander can help a Brewers team that has been decimated by injuries on the pitching side of the ball. Nestor Cortes, another familiar name, was swiftly placed on the IL with flexor strain issues, which he dealt with during the 2025 season.

ALSO READ: Yankees injured infielder ‘unlikely’ to return in 2025

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

They also had a setback with Brandon Woodruff, who opened the season on the IL as he continued to recover from shoulder surgery, but suffered an ankle injury during his rehab assignment.

For the Yankees, they had a surplus of veteran relievers at the Triple-A level, and they even designated Tyler Matzek for assignment to reinstate Jonathan Loaisiga off the IL before tonight’s Subway Series matchup with the Mets.