Yankees injured infielder ‘unlikely’ to return in 2025

In baseball, it’s often the smallest missteps that cause the greatest pain. For Oswaldo Cabrera, it was a single awkward twist—one fraction of a second at home plate—that may have derailed his entire season.

A young spark plug in the New York Yankees lineup, Cabrera’s journey took a cruel turn this week at T-Mobile Park, leaving fans, teammates, and coaches hoping for a miracle.

There’s a certain poetry in the way Cabrera plays. Gritty, selfless, and always ready to adapt, he’s been the kind of utilityman every team dreams of.

But on Monday night, poetry gave way to tragedy when he attempted to score in the ninth inning against the Mariners.

The Yankees would go on to win that game, but the victory came at a steep cost.

Inside the injury: a break, ligament damage, and difficult decisions

Cabrera fractured his left ankle and suffered ligament damage while making an aggressive move to touch home plate.

According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, surgery was required—more invasive than initially expected due to the soft tissue damage around the joint.

Boone shared a grim update, stating it’s “probably unlikely” Cabrera will return this season. Though there’s been no official timeline, the word “unlikely” has a way of lingering, of settling deep into the hearts of fans like an unwelcome guest.

In sports, timing is everything. And for Cabrera, this injury couldn’t have come at a worse one.

Why Cabrera matters, even beyond the stats

Statistically, his .243/.322/.308 line with an 84 wRC+ might not raise eyebrows. A 0.2 fWAR doesn’t exactly scream “irreplaceable.” But anyone who watches the Yankees knows the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Cabrera is the duct tape of the Yankees roster—holding things together when the seams begin to split. He plays wherever he’s needed. He brings energy, flexibility, and a youthful tenacity that can shift a clubhouse’s mood.

He’s the guy who never complains, always hustles, and somehow finds himself in the middle of big moments, even when his bat isn’t scorching hot.

He’s not a superstar, but he’s the kind of player championship teams quietly rely on.

“Probably unlikely” but not impossible: is there still hope?

While Boone’s assessment seems final, the lack of an official recovery timeline offers a flicker of optimism. Could Cabrera defy the odds and return in September or October? It feels like a longshot, sure.

But baseball has a funny way of writing comeback stories when you least expect them.

Think of it like a crumpled dollar bill in your back pocket—you don’t count on it, but it’s there. That’s the hope Yankees fans cling to now.

Yet the harsh reality is that ankle injuries—especially those involving both fractures and ligament repair—aren’t just painful, they’re unpredictable. Healing takes time, and the mental toll of rehab can be just as heavy as the physical.

Even if he doesn’t play another inning in 2025, Cabrera’s spirit, resilience, and locker-room presence will remain assets.

Like a multi-tool pocketknife in a world of luxury gadgets, Oswaldo Cabrera may not always grab headlines, but he’s the kind of player you miss most when he’s gone.

