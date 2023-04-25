Yankees trade deadline bullpen acquisition suffers major injury setback

Sep 3, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees simply can’t escape the injury bug to start the 2023 season. Management anticipated gaining several players back over the first few weeks, but there have been several setbacks and pauses in rehabilitation.

One of the team’s more productive bullpen pieces, Lou Trivino, acquired in the Frankie Montas trade last summer, was making solid progress returning from a UCL injury.

The Yankees needed Lou Trivino’s support:

Trivino was tremendous over 21.2 innings for the Yankees after being acquired, hosting a 1.66 ERA and 83.9% left-on-base rate. However, the Yankees may not see Trivino for quite some time after suffering a major setback in his rehab.

Lou had been throwing live bullpen sessions and feeling good, but discomfort in his elbow began to creep in and has completely shut him down.

“Didn’t feel anything in the lives, but the next couple days were not how he should have been feeling,” manager Aaron Boone said Monday.

Feeling new pain will set Trivino back weeks since he will have to start his throwing program again after things subside.

“I mean, it’s not good that he had to get shut down from where he was in a good spot and feeling good,” Boone said. “So we’ll see.”

The Yankees will likely have Trivino undergo an MRI to see if there is any further damage to his UCL, fearing the worst. Aggravating an injury of this nature could result in Tommy John surgery. The Yankees are waiting patiently to see the results, but this is another huge blow to the team’s bullpen.

Recently, the Bombers also learned that Carlos Rodon would have to miss a few extra weeks with back stiffness setting his timetable for return further in the distance.

A mid-June comeback is now in the cards for Rodon, who has completely healed from the left forearm strain but picked up another injury during his program.

At the very least, Luis Severino and Harrison Bader are making good progress, specifically the latter of the two, who is getting ready to start his second rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton. Manager Aaron Boone indicated that he needs back-to-back days of complete gameplay before being promoted to the majors and helping boost a struggling Yankee outfield.