Yankees trade bust reflects on tough time in New York: ‘I’m sad about it’

Jul 17, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Joey Gallo (13) reacts to hitting a fly ball out during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Yankees acquired left-handed slugger, Joey Gallo, they envisioned a multitude of home runs soaring over the right field wall of Yankee Stadium. Gallo seemed to be the perfect solution for the Yankees’ needs, yet, his potential never fully materialized, his confidence took a hit, and he was ultimately traded away during last summer’s deadline.

Gallo’s Underwhelming Stint in the Bronx

Gallo, 29, often ruminates on his brief tenure with the Yankees, which concluded prematurely and on a somewhat sour note. This season, he has been batting a modest .186 with a .302 OBP, hitting 15 homers and bringing in 28 RBIs for the Minnesota Twins. However, his performance for the Yankees before being traded last year was even less impressive: a batting average of .159 with a .282 OBP, 12 home runs, and 24 RBIs in 82 games.

Despite the disappointment, the trade proved a wise move for Yankees’ General Manager Brian Cashman, who acquired a promising prospect, Clayton Beeter, in exchange for Gallo.

Reflecting on his challenging time in New York, Gallo recently shared (via the NY Post), “I look back, and I’m sad about it.”

Interestingly, Joey grew up as a Yankee fan, and it was his dream to wear the pinstripes. But his tenure in New York, unfortunately, did not yield the results he had hoped for.

“I really grew up a Yankee fan, and all I wanted to do was play for the Yankees,” Gallo said. “I think part of it, not that it was a problem, but I wanted so badly to do well there.”

Gallo’s Future Beyond the Yankees

It’s unlikely Gallo will ever wear the pinstripes at Yankee Stadium again. However, the Yankees currently face more significant concerns than his disappointing performance over two incomplete seasons.

“I’ll probably never have a chance to play for the Yankees again,” Gallo admitted. “That was my opportunity, and now I’m known as the guy who [didn’t perform well] for the Yankees. That part is tough, and I have to live with that for the rest of my career and the rest of my life, really.”

Reflection on Gallo’s Performance

Gallo’s situation is particularly unfortunate given that he’s genuinely committed to the game and would have been a valuable asset at his peak. He hit .253 with a .389 OBP with the Texas Rangers back in 2019, but his performance has steadily declined since then, with his batting average dropping drastically despite hitting significant home run numbers.

While his style of play fits the Yankees’ strategy perfectly, his inability to step up in crucial moments and maintain a positive on-base percentage reduced his value to a liability.

As Gallo continues his career, fans and analysts alike hope he can regain his confidence and yield positive results with another team, ultimately coming full circle after a few challenging seasons.