Yankees trade-block starter is now a critical piece they can’t afford to lose

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman will be needed in 2025 despite being shopped in the offseason.

Yankees need Marcus Stroman amid injury wave

The Yankees lost ace Gerrit Cole for the 2025 season due to elbow surgery. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil will also miss time to begin the year with a lat strain.

Thus, Stroman, who fell out of favor in the rotation last season, will be pivotal behind current frontline Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt next season.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yankees could reap from playing Stroman in 2025

The veteran hurler had a strong start to his tenure in New York in 2024. Stroman went 7-4 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 first-half starts.

However, he tapered off in the second half of the season. Stroman’s ERA ballooned up to 5.98 with a 3-5 record to go with it. That contributed to him being left off of the Yankees’ ALDS roster.

Though he returned for the ALCS, the 33-year-old became one of the most tradable names within the franchise in the offseason. New York has stuck with him, allowing Stroman to regain his form in Spring Training.

Having just earned the win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, he’ll look to return to his level of play from his 2023 All-Star campaign and the second half of 2024.