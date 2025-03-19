Yankees 9, Phillies 7: Good news and bad news from offensive surge

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ offense came alive Wednesday afternoon, taking down the Phillies 9–7 in Grapefruit League action behind a standout showing from the club’s emerging stars.

Here’s what stood out in the victory:

Ben Rice launched his fourth homer of the spring, continuing his torrid March.

Ben Rice and Jasson Dominguez combined for six hits and four runs, pacing the Yankees’ offensive explosion.

Marcus Stroman threw three scoreless innings, highlighting his readiness for the regular season.

Bats Come Alive Early

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker won’t have fond memories of today’s outing, lasting only 3.2 innings while surrendering six runs. It felt like batting practice for the Yankees, who racked up 11 hits and drew five walks.

Leading the charge was 26-year-old infielder Ben Rice, whose impressive spring continues. He reached base three times—one hit and two walks—while knocking in one RBI and scoring three times. Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees’ prized prospect, also had a big day, collecting three hits in four at-bats and scoring twice. Dominguez is now hitting .280 this spring, proving he’s starting to put it all together offensively.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Newly acquired outfielder Cody Bellinger didn’t miss the party either, continuing his scorching-hot spring. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a two-run shot, pushing his average to .475 and maintaining momentum heading into the season opener.

Stroman Provides Steady Presence on Mound

On the mound, Marcus Stroman delivered exactly what the Yankees needed—stability. He threw three crisp, scoreless innings, allowing just two walks while striking out three Phillies hitters. It was exactly the kind of performance the Yankees envisioned when they brought him aboard this offseason.

Unfortunately, the bullpen had a tougher afternoon. Yankees relievers struggled late, giving Philadelphia room to claw back into the game. But despite some shaky innings, the Yankees still closed things out, thanks in large part to Cade Smith settling things down in the ninth inning.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Young Stars Step Up

Beyond just winning a spring training game, the Yankees got encouraging glimpses from key prospects. Jasson Dominguez, the organization’s prized outfield prospect, is finally flashing the hitting ability scouts have raved about for years.

Meanwhile, infielder Ben Rice and backup catcher J.C. Escarra quietly contributed strong at-bats of their own. But it was Rice and Dominguez who stole the spotlight, providing clear evidence that the Yankees’ future might just be as bright as their present.

With another game on tap this evening at 6:35 PM against the Atlanta Braves.