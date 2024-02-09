Yankees’ top two prospects invited to Spring Training

The New York Yankees will kick off Spring Training with two of their top prospects invited to take the field. According to Brian Hoch of MLB.com, Spencer Jones and Chase Hampton both got the call to join the Yankees’ big leaguers starting on Feb. 14 and show what they’ve got.

Yankees have high expectations for standout CF Spencer Jones

Jones, 22, was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft. As the Yankees’ top position player prospect, Jones hit 16 home runs and stole 43 bases on his way to a .780 OPS in 2023. He also made good on 221 putouts and three double plays turned as opposed to only five errors committed in center field across 890 innings for the

Expected to be called up to the Yankees’ Major League squad in 2025, the 6-6 slugger has been working with Aaron Judge’s long-time hitting coach Richard Schenk in preparation for his MLB debut next year. All eyes will be on Jones to see if he’s a year ahead of the curve.

Spring Training will give the Yankees insight into Chase Hampton’s readiness for the 2024 call-up

Hampton is the Yankees’ top pitching prospect and with good reason. Of the 438 batters he faced in 2023, 145 of them were sent back to the dugout. Hampton impressed with a 1.144 WHIP while sporting a 57.1 percent win rate.

The Yankees are looking to add Hampton to their already strong pitching staff as early as the second half of the 2024 season, as Andy Smith of Roto Baller noted.

Jones and Hampton will be two of 26 non-roster players that will participate in Yankees Spring Training later this month. With the Yankees in as good a position to win the World Series as they’ve been in during the Aaron Judge era, getting both of their best prospects ready for action will serve them well in the short term.