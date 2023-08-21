Yankees’ top outfield prospect goes parabolic

Sal DiMaggio / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees are on the cusp of introducing fresh talent ahead of their upcoming showdown against the Washington Nationals this Tuesday.

While the baseball community buzzes with speculation, the limelight isn’t likely to shine on Jasson Dominguez just yet. Instead, Everson Pereira might clinch that coveted promotion for a stint in MLB before competing for a starting job in 2024.

The Rising Star: Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez is increasingly making a compelling argument for a promotion to Triple-A before this season draws to a close. Even if this doesn’t pan out, 2024 promises to be a pivotal year for him. Fans are hoping to see him in Triple-A, setting the stage for a subsequent elevation to MLB during the season.

Sporting an impressive record at 20, Dominguez’s stats with Somerset this season are notable. A batting average of .254, a .367 OBP, 15 home runs, and 66 RBIs are just the tip of the iceberg. Moreover, he’s showcased his prowess with 37 stolen bases, a 25.6% strikeout rate, a 15.2% walk rate spanning 109 games, a .414 slugging percentage, and a wRC+ of 117.

Admittedly, not all these figures reflect top-tier efficiency, but Dominguez’s recent progress can’t be overlooked. Come July, he was hitting at a commendable .297, flaunting a .372 OBP, a .406 slugging percentage, and a .778 OPS. His achievements? Two home runs, 15 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.

August paints an even brighter picture for Dominguez. Over 18 matches, he’s dominated with a .380 batting average, a .438 OBP, a .608 slugging percentage, and a staggering 1.046 OPS. And, with August not yet over, he’s already notched up three home runs, 14 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. To add to his recent accolades, he devastated Philadelphia’s Double-A team last Sunday, delivering three doubles, amounting to four hits and an RBI. While Jasson’s initial journey in Double-A had its challenges, he’s unequivocally found his rhythm now, vouching for a higher-tier promotion soon.

Yankees’ Forward-Looking Strategy

Considering Dominguez’s youthful vigor and his soaring potential, the Yankees might be pondering accelerating his journey. Letting him experience Triple-A at the outset of the 2024 season and possibly eyeing him for a starting role seems like a prudent move.

In light of the Yankees’ current predicaments, riddled with cumbersome contracts impeding major shake-ups, leaning into their emerging talent may be their optimal game plan. Dominguez, coupled with Pereira, could very well be the outfield’s future mainstays. It’s entirely plausible for fans to witness this dynamic duo as early as next season, a strategy that could be economical for the Yankees and allow for investments in other domains.