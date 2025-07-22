Yankees’ top outfield prospect doesn’t want to be traded: ‘I want to play in New York’

The Yankees are mired in trade conversations as Brian Cashman has made it clear that the team will be buying before the July 31st deadline passes.

One of the players involved in mock trades and potential conversations is Spencer Jones, who has crushed Triple-A and seen his stock absolutely soar.

With 26 home runs, he is tied for the Minor League lead in round-trippers despite missing nearly a full month of the season, and with a 205 wRC+, he could draw a ton of interest from potential sellers.

In an interview with The Athletic done by Chris Kirschner, Jones made it clear that he wants to stay with the Yankees, and with the trade noise getting loud this time of year, his goal is to become a great player with the organization who drafted him.

Spencer Jones Hopes To Etch His Name in Yankees’ Lore

The Yankees have seen their 2022 first-round pick dominate at the Minor League level this season, as after posting a .984 OPS in Double-A, the organization attempted to challenge him with a promotion to Triple-A.

Instead of hitting a skid or looking overmatched, Spencer Jones has crushed International League pitching, hitting 10 home runs in 16 games with a ridiculous 1.422 OPS.

Projections are starting to come around on Jones as well, with Steamer projecting a 96 wRC+ and OOPSY a 105 as his median outcome for 2025.

The industry opinion has improved a lot from before the 2025 season, and his strikeout rate has decreased from 36.8% last year to 31.7% this year, including a 26.6% strikeout rate at Triple-A.

With Brian Cashman targeting additions at the trade deadline, Spencer Jones will surely have his name come up.

READ MORE: The Yankees have a serious problem with league-worst infielder

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Some evaluators and scouts are still hesitant to fully buy-in due to the whiff rates, but his defense at a premium position like centerfield coupled with his baserunning abilities could make him an all-around contributor.

One could argue that he would be a 2-3 WAR player even with a 95 OPS+, and the upside here is that we’re looking at a 40 home run hitter who anchors the middle of a lineup.

There aren’t specific pitch struggles as well, while he chases breaking balls a lot he hammers them, as his long arms allow him to cover pitches off the plate for damage contact.

He’s now in the top five for prospects in the Yankees’ organization on Baseball America, and while we won’t do our update until after the trade deadline, Spencer Jones would be in our top five as well.