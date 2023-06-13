Yankees to return star defensive outfielder by the weekend

The New York Yankees have been relying on backup players to fill their outfield for the past several weeks due to the loss of star defensive centerfielder Harrison Bader to a hamstring injury and the recent sidelining of superstar slugger Aaron Judge due to a toe issue. It’s clear they urgently need their key players back.
The Yankees find themselves in unfamiliar terrain with Judge’s strained big toe ligament, indicating a potentially extended absence.
Fortunately, they received some encouraging news on Tuesday, particularly about Bader’s anticipated return, which could be as early as Friday, according to the Talkin Yanks podcast.
The Yankees need Harrison Bader back in the mix:
Prior to his stint on the injured list following spring training, Bader was batting .267 with a .295 OBP. He had hit six home runs and brought in 19 RBIs over 26 games, in addition to stealing six bases. His performance logged a 118 wRC+, and he also boasted a career-low 13.7% strikeout rate, demonstrating improved contact and considerably enhanced power. Even with a significant number of missed games, Bader is still on track to surpass his personal best of 16 home runs from 2021.
On the defensive front, the 29-year-old has been outstanding this season, logging four defensive runs saved and five outs above average, putting him on track for his most efficient defensive year yet.
His absence was a significant setback for the Yankees, which they attempted to offset with players such as Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jake Bauers, and Greg Allen.
Since Bader’s absence, IKF’s playing time has reduced, Bauers has performed decently at times, and Allen has found himself on the injured list due to a right hip flexor strain, expected to sideline him for 6–8 weeks.
The Yankees are preparing for a major series against the Mets, but they’re also facing the Red Sox again over the weekend. It’s the perfect timing for Bader’s return, which will hopefully bring a positive impact to the team.