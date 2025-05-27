Yankees’ third base experiment is failing — and it’s time to make a change

There comes a time when the numbers stop being noise and start speaking clearly. For Oswald Peraza, that time is now.

The Yankees might be flying high in the standings, but you can only hide an offensive hole in the lineup for so long.

At some point, the black hole becomes too wide to ignore.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A glove you can trust, a bat you cannot

Defensively, Peraza has done everything asked of him. He’s smooth, dependable, and rarely makes the kind of mistake that hurts a pitcher.

But baseball isn’t just played with a glove.

Through 76 at-bats, Peraza is slashing .158/.229/.303 — a line that wouldn’t survive on any other contending team. His .532 OPS doesn’t just raise eyebrows, it forces a conversation.

His two home runs are forgettable. More telling is the fact he hasn’t used the whole field once this season.

Not a single ball hit to right. That’s almost unheard of, especially for a right-handed bat at Yankee Stadium, where the short porch practically begs you to go opposite field.

A failed experiment in real time

There’s a difference between growing pains and simply not being ready. At this point, Peraza’s showing signs of the latter.

While his bat speed remains decent and his chase rate is manageable, he’s striking out too often and offering almost no threat at the plate.

Monday night against the Angels was a glaring example — three strikeouts, no answers.

The Yankees won anyway, and that’s the danger. Winning can mask underlying issues, but those issues have a way of surfacing at the worst times — like in October.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Chisholm’s return might seal it

With Jazz Chisholm working his way back and expected to rejoin the lineup in early June, it’s not a stretch to think Peraza’s role is about to disappear.

General manager Brian Cashman already hinted that a big addition is likely before the trade deadline. It’s no secret where the need lies.

Whether Chisholm shifts to third or second, Peraza is the odd man out.

Unless something drastically changes — and quickly — his offensive production (or lack thereof) will make the Yankees’ decision easy.

A ticking clock in the Bronx

Peraza’s defensive value is real. But this is the New York Yankees — a team built for championships, not long-leash auditions.

Right now, his bat is dragging down a lineup that’s otherwise stacked with firepower.

Eventually, that will matter. Maybe not in May. But it will.

READ MORE:

Yankees get encouraging news on Jazz Chisholm — offensive boost on the way