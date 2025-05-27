Yankees get encouraging news on Jazz Chisholm — offensive boost on the way

It’s almost like the Yankees are racing a car with a flat tire—still speeding down the track, but barely keeping control.

Despite an infield held together with duct tape and day-to-day solutions, the Yankees are finding ways to win.

Now, they’re on the verge of getting a major reinforcement.

DJ LeMahieu has been treading water at second base

The Yankees have leaned on DJ LeMahieu to fill the infield gap, hoping his veteran presence would stabilize the position.

But his offensive production has been limited.

He’s hitting .233/.303/.333 with just one home run over 30 at-bats since returning from injury.

He’s made some hard contact, but it hasn’t consistently translated into game-changing production.

And while LeMahieu is capable defensively, age and health concerns make it risky to count on him long-term.

Third base continues to be a revolving door

With Oswaldo Cabrera sidelined due to a fractured ankle and Oswald Peraza struggling at the plate, third base is a mess.

The Yankees have patched things up game-by-game, but general manager Brian Cashman has already admitted a trade is likely.

The team wants a right-handed bat who can handle third base duties—and that search will ramp up ahead of the July deadline.

Until then, they’re trying to survive.

Jazz Chisholm ramping up for return from oblique injury

There’s light at the end of the tunnel—Jazz Chisholm is almost back.

Chisholm could begin a rehab assignment later this week after participating in a full workout on Tuesday, per Aaron Boone.

He’s been sidelined with a right oblique strain since May 2 but is close to returning to game action.

Before the injury, he was hitting just .181/.304/.410 but showed serious power potential with seven home runs and a 14.9% barrel rate.

He was missing too many pitches, landing in the 3rd percentile in whiff rate—but when he connected, the ball flew.

Chisholm’s defense could anchor the infield

While his bat still has room to grow, Chisholm’s defensive play at second base has been elite.

He consistently saved runs and provided top-tier range, something the Yankees have sorely missed.

That forces the Yankees to make a decision.

They can move LeMahieu to third base or shift Jazz over, but the former feels like the logical choice.

LeMahieu has experience at third and Chisholm’s speed and instincts are better utilized up the middle.

His return changes the Yankees’ timeline

The Yankees are 33–20 and riding a hot streak, but they know they’re operating below full strength.

Getting Jazz back doesn’t just help on defense—it adds another dangerous hitter to a deep lineup.

And if he replaces Oswald Peraza, the floor of the team rises instantly.

They’ve been winning short-handed.

But when Chisholm is back and firing, the Yankees could hit an entirely new gear.

