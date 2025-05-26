Yankees could strike a deal soon as they hunt for a right-handed bat to boost offense

Sometimes, even the most polished machines have a loose bolt—something small that risks dismantling the entire operation if ignored.

For the New York Yankees, that bolt is third base.

Despite a powerhouse roster and a legitimate chance at World Series glory, the hot corner remains a glaring vulnerability—and the front office knows it.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why third base is turning into a playoff liability

The Yankees have tried to mask their weakness at third, but the flaws are becoming too significant to ignore.

Oswald Peraza, once a promising prospect, is now hitting just .176/.253/.338 with a 67 wRC+. That’s 33% below league average.

His glove has been serviceable, but when a team’s chasing October dominance, glove-only players don’t cut it.

DJ LeMahieu, who returned recently and has looked solid, brings optimism but also fragility. He’s endured multiple leg injuries and hasn’t played a full season since 2021.

While his bat has shown encouraging signs, trusting him to stay healthy down the stretch is a wager the Yankees would rather not make.

Jazz Chisholm’s return won’t fix this

The pending return of Jazz Chisholm is promising, but his natural fit is second base, where his range and instincts shine.

Shifting Jazz to third base could diminish his defensive value and increase injury risk, given the reaction-heavy demands of the position.

It also creates redundancy at second, where LeMahieu is more naturally suited at this point in his career.

So unless Chisholm is playing like an All-Star immediately upon return, the need at third base remains glaring.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cashman’s approach and market timing

Brian Cashman admitted on MLB Radio that the Yankees will wait until after the MLB Draft in July to explore the trade market seriously.

This timing is intentional.

By then, more teams will have clarity on their postseason hopes—and struggling franchises will shift to seller mode, opening the door to new options.

The strategy allows the Yankees to avoid paying inflated early-season prices, but it comes with risk.

Every additional week of below-average third base production puts added strain on the rest of the lineup and rotation.

The right-handed bat and thin trade market

USA Today’s Bob Nightingale added that the Yankees are specifically eyeing a right-handed third baseman.

The immediate assumption is Nolan Arenado.

The 34-year-old fits the glove profile and positional need, but his production is slipping, and he’s owed over $50 million through 2027.

Committing to a declining bat with declining mobility in his mid-thirties would be a high-risk gamble.

A more prudent move might be acquiring a stopgap veteran on an expiring contract—someone who can field the position and post a 100 wRC+.

That’s easier said than done, though.

Playing for now, planning for the future

The Yankees are contenders again, and windows like these don’t stay open long.

Aaron Judge is putting together another MVP-caliber season, and the rotation is one of the best in baseball.

To waste that on a patchwork third base platoon would be short-sighted.

Expect Cashman to act decisively—just not recklessly.

He’ll need to balance cost, contract control, and upside when making his move, ideally landing a player who complements both the present push and future flexibility.

