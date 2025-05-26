Yankees 5, Rockies 4: Good news and bad news as Escarra saves the day

Sometimes you walk into a game expecting fireworks and walk out grateful for a few sparklers that kept the night from ending dark.

That’s exactly what Sunday felt like for the New York Yankees, who narrowly edged the Colorado Rockies 5–4 to take the weekend series.

They didn’t dominate wire to wire, but in baseball, style points don’t count—wins do.

J.C. Escarra steps up with a much-needed breakout

With the Yankees’ offense stalling at moments, journeyman catcher J.C. Escarra delivered a performance that felt like a spark from the shadows.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Escarra notched three hits with two RBIs, helping lift the Bombers when they needed a jolt of life the most.

He’s now hitting .244/.352/.400 on the season, and with Austin Wells slumping, his steady bat and elite framing may earn him more reps.

There’s something to be said about finding balance at catcher—Escarra might offer just enough of both to warrant a platoon.

Will Warren dazzles early before early hook from Boone

Will Warren looked sharp out of the gate, striking out seven Rockies across four innings while allowing only two earned runs.

He threw just 57 pitches before Aaron Boone went to the bullpen—an early call that felt pre-planned given the rested arms.

Still, pulling Warren that early raised eyebrows, especially considering his effectiveness and groove.

Boone bet on his relievers, and they nearly let the game slip away.

Bullpen bends but doesn’t break—barely

Jonathan Loaisiga, after returning strong earlier in the week, gave up his first run of the season but managed to steady the ship across 1.2 innings.

Devin Williams navigated a mini-crisis, issuing a walk and a hit but punching out three to dodge trouble and protect the lead.

Luke Weaver gave up a solo shot—his first earned run of the season—while giving up three hits overall.

Still, he closed the door when it mattered most and helped lock in the win.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt and Judge keep stacking contributions

Paul Goldschmidt continued his quietly scorching stretch with two more hits and two runs scored, doing what veterans do best—reliable damage.

Aaron Judge also had two hits and an RBI, maintaining his dominant pace as the clear engine of the offense.

Both veterans continue to lead the way while younger players like Escarra and Dominguez flash signs of sustainable growth.

Series win, but questions remain for Yankees’ depth

The Yankees improved to 32–20, extending their division lead to six games over Tampa Bay and surviving a series they should’ve swept.

They’ll now shift gears to face the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game set starting Monday night.

With Jazz Chisholm nearing a return, the roster may shuffle again—but Sunday made one thing clear: Escarra deserves more looks.

