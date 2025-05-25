Yankees gave away a gem, and the Mets are cashing in big time

Some losses don’t hurt right away—but over time, they become impossible to ignore. The Yankees may have just handed the Mets one of those.

In a league where catching talent is gold, the Yankees have consistently churned out solid backstops. But sometimes, they let one get away.

Luis Torrens might be their latest mistake—and he’s turning into a hidden treasure for the crosstown rivals.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

From cash considerations to core contributor

The Mets didn’t make headlines when they acquired Torrens from the Yankees in 2024. It was a quiet deal for cash considerations.

They followed that move by designating Omar Narváez for assignment—a risky shuffle that now looks like a stroke of genius.

Since joining the Mets, Torrens has made the most of his opportunity, proving that overlooked players can often become the ones that matter most.

Over 87 at-bats this season, he’s slashing .276/.351/.437 with a .788 OPS. That production places him among the most efficient offensive catchers in baseball.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A hitting profile worth celebrating

Torrens isn’t just getting lucky—his advanced metrics back it up.

He ranks in the top percentiles for average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate. That means he’s not just making contact—he’s punishing the baseball when he does.

He’s also well above average in chase rate, whiff percentage, and strikeout rate. He’s patient, selective, and knows when to let it rip.

That kind of offensive awareness is rare in catchers and nearly impossible to find for the price the Mets paid.

Defense isn’t perfect—but his arm makes up for it

Of course, no one’s pretending Torrens is a perfect player.

His framing and blocking numbers are average at best. In fact, he holds -1 blocks above average and doesn’t rate among the league’s best pitch framers.

But he’s elite in one critical area—catching base stealers.

Torrens ranks in the 95th percentile in caught-stealing percentage, which adds serious defensive value, especially in today’s faster-paced running game.

Even with his framing being just average, his ability to neutralize the running game adds a critical edge to his profile.

The kind of miss that could haunt the Yankees

This is the kind of move that doesn’t seem like much at the time—just a depth shuffle.

But for the Yankees, it’s a reminder that in today’s game, value often hides in plain sight. Letting Torrens go might not have raised red flags, but watching him flourish for the Mets surely stings now.

In a season where every roster spot counts, the Mets got a weapon—and the Yankees gave one away.

