Yankees’ third base competitor trying to shake off shoulder injury

One of the New York Yankees‘ infielders is missing valuable time in Spring Training due to a shoulder injury, however, he could return in short order.
Yankees: Jorbit Vivas dealing with shoulder injury
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported that Yankees third baseman Jorbit Vivas is working his way back from injury:
“Jorbit Vivas has been held out of games due to shoulder soreness. He’s getting close to playing again,” Aaron Boone said per wrote Hoch.
Vivas is in the mix for role at third base for Yankees
Vivas played much of the 2024 season in Triple-A. Across 93 games played, he hit nine home runs, while dialing in 57 runs and 20 stolen bases on a .225 batting average.
The 23-year-old was supposed to compete for time at third base in the upcoming campaign. He figures to vie for a role with the Yankees’ big league team once he fully recovers. Vivas’ stout base-stealing skills and run scoring could be valuable in New York’s depth chart next season.