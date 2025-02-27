Yankees’ third base competitor trying to shake off shoulder injury

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

One of the New York Yankees‘ infielders is missing valuable time in Spring Training due to a shoulder injury, however, he could return in short order.

Yankees: Jorbit Vivas dealing with shoulder injury

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported that Yankees third baseman Jorbit Vivas is working his way back from injury:

“Jorbit Vivas has been held out of games due to shoulder soreness. He’s getting close to playing again,” Aaron Boone said per wrote Hoch.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Vivas is in the mix for role at third base for Yankees

Vivas played much of the 2024 season in Triple-A. Across 93 games played, he hit nine home runs, while dialing in 57 runs and 20 stolen bases on a .225 batting average.

The 23-year-old was supposed to compete for time at third base in the upcoming campaign. He figures to vie for a role with the Yankees’ big league team once he fully recovers. Vivas’ stout base-stealing skills and run scoring could be valuable in New York’s depth chart next season.