Yankees’ promising bullpen arm slapped with Grade 2 hamstring strain

The Yankees received some tough injury news on Thursday, as manager Aaron Boone announced that reliever Scott Effross suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain. Boone was blunt about the situation, stating, “It’s going to take some time,” which suggests this won’t be a short-term absence.

Another Setback in Effross’ Career

A grade 2 hamstring strain is more than just a minor tweak—it typically involves a partial tear and can take anywhere from four to eight weeks to fully heal. That timeline alone would push Effross out of action for at least the first month of the regular season, but the reality is that his road back will take even longer.

Considering that he’ll have to restart his entire throwing program once he recovers, it’s possible Effross won’t be an option for the Yankees until two or three months into the season. Even then, a stint in Triple-A seems inevitable as he builds back up.

This is yet another frustrating blow for a pitcher who has barely been able to stay on the field since the Yankees acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in 2022.

A Promising Start That Hasn’t Materialized

Effross initially looked like a strong bullpen addition when the Yankees traded for him, posting a 2.54 ERA over 56.2 innings in 2022. His deceptive sidearm delivery made him an intriguing weapon, and he was expected to play a key role in the Yankees’ relief corps moving forward.

However, he suffered a major setback that same year, undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the entire 2023 season. He made just three appearances in the majors last year, logging 3.1 innings with a 5.40 ERA before dealing with yet another injury.

Now, after throwing just one inning this spring, Effross is back on the shelf, and at this point, his future as a viable major league arm is looking increasingly bleak.

Yankees’ Bullpen Outlook Without Effross

The Yankees were hoping Effross could carve out a role in the bullpen this year, but they’ll have to move forward without him once again. Fortunately, they have enough depth to absorb the loss, especially with guys like Jake Cousins and Yoendrys Gómez emerging as potential contributors.

Still, Effross’ continued injury struggles are a disappointing turn of events. Just a few years ago, he looked like a long-term bullpen piece, but now, his career is at risk of slipping away before he ever gets a real chance to establish himself in the Bronx.